"In that respect, we failed": Red Bull technical director's intriguing claim for RB19 after winning 21 of the 22 races in the 2023 F1 season

Pierre Wache, the technical director at Red Bull, has passed a surprising verdict on the RB19. Even though the car dominated the field in the 2023 F1 season, winning 21 out of 22 races, Wache feels that it failed in one particular aspect. This was in relation to Sergio Perez, Max Verstappen's Red Bull teammate.

Wache stated that although Red Bull's RB19 was dominant in Verstappen's hands, it was nowhere near him when Perez drove the car.

“A fast car is a car that allows the driver to perform to the maximum. In that respect, we failed, because only one driver, Max in this case, got along well with it. That is a talent of Max, that he managed to use the car well throughout the season and under different conditions. On the other hand, we may not have understood what Checo needs to be able to get the potential out of the RB19 as well,” Wache told Formule1.nl.

The technical director further claimed that he is a perfectionist, and at his team, there should not be any excuses to lose. Wache then went on to explain how strict a technical team's work ethic is.

“At Red Bull, we basically have all the means and so there are no excuses to lose. At least with me. I am a perfectionist. Technical people are strict. At our level, it is not the perfection you never achieve that is important, but attention to detail. Because that makes the difference. In our profession, a car that is 1 percent slower is a bad car, which is bizarre when you think about it,” he added.

Verstappen clinched his third world championship and ended the season with 575 points, while Perez finished second with only 285 points to his name.

Red Bull team principal on increasing sales of their energy drink during the 2023 F1 season

Red Bull team boss Christian Horner recently claimed that there is an increase in their energy drink sales because of the F1 team's dominance and their advertisements during every race weekend.

Horner said on The Inside Track: The Business of Formula 1 by CNBC:

“There’s an old adage of, ‘Win on Sunday and sell on Monday.’ Well, what we do for the Red Bull brand, for the energy drink in advertising the product globally for 23 race weekends a year, we’re the biggest marketing impact that the beverage company has.”

The reigning world champions ended the 2023 F1 season with a whopping 860 points in their pockets.