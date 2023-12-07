In a sign of solidarity, Mercedes' F1 rivals deny FIA's claim of filing complaints against Toto Wolff

Several of Mercedes' rival teams have collectively made a statement that they have not made any complaints against Toto or Susie Wolff regarding the leakage of confidential information between the team principal and a member of the FOM. There were several rumors earlier that a few team principals had complained against Wolff; however, the teams have now officially debunked it entirely.

Recently, all nine F1 teams made the exact same statement, claiming that they did not make any complaints to the FIA about the Mercedes team boss and his wife. Furthermore, they also pledged support for the F1 academy and how Susie Wolff is managing the series. The statement read:

“We can confirm that we have not made any complaint to the FIA regarding the allegation of information of a confidential nature being passed between an F1 Team Principal and a member of FOM staff. We are pleased and proud to support F1 Academy and its managing director through our commitment to sponsor an entrant in our liveries from next season.”

A few days ago, the FIA announced an alleged conflict of interest case towards a team principal and FOM employee. According to FIA, their compliance investigation was based on speculation from a media house, BusinessF1 magazine. A few personnel at the governing body itself claimed that rival team principals were complaining about the situation.

Susie Wolff enraged at being investigated by the FIA

After the FIA initiated an investigation against Susie and Toto Wofff, the former released a statement completely rejecting the allegations and claiming how disrespectful it is to her and her husband.

"It is disheartening that my integrity is being called into question in such a manner. Especially when it seems to be rooted in intimidatory and misogynistic behaviour, and focused on my marital status rather than my abilities. Throughout my career in motorsport, I have encountered and overcome numerous obstacles and I refuse to let these baseless allegations overshadow my dedication and passion for F1 Academy," she said in a statement released on her social media handles.

“As a woman in this sport, I have faced my fair share of challenges but my commitment to breaking down barriers and paving the way for future generations to succeed remains unwavering. In the strongest possible terms, I reject these allegations,” Susie added.

Even though no names were mentioned by the FIA, it was widely understood that it was regarding Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff and his wife Susie Wolff.