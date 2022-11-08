Incidents like Lewis Hamilton complaining about Max Verstappen's track limit violations are 'really annoying', says former driver

Former F1 driver and Le Mans winner Hans-Joachim Stuck thinks drivers like Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen complaining about each other's track limit violations are 'really annoying'. The German driver believes drivers tend to nag race control during races, dropping the sport's integrity in the process.

Lewis Hamilton was recently heard complaining about Max Verstappen's driving precision at the 2022 F1 US GP. The Briton repeatedly told his team to make sure the Dutchman wasn't breaking track limits in COTA, putting a sour taste in some people's mouths. Hans-Joachim Stuck is one of those people who believe the sport could benefit from fewer complaints from drivers. He told ServusTV:

"What I don't understand is that today different drivers are complaining at other drivers when they exceed track limits. I won't name names, but it can happen to anyone. Then don't immediately go 'yes but him this, yes but him that'... That's really annoying."

Hamilton was in hot pursuit of the Dutchman, who went on to win the race despite sizeable pressure from the Briton. He and Mercedes are still searching for an ever-elusive first win this year, putting pressure on them for the final two races of the 2022 season.

Max Verstappen claims future battles with Lewis Hamilton will be interesting

Max Verstappen claims the prospect of battling Lewis Hamilton in the future 'will be interesting'. The seven-time world champion is reportedly set to extend his contract with Mercedes for a few more years in an attempt to win a coveted eighth title in the sport.

Hamilton's current contract expires at the end of 2023, giving him a little over a year in the sport. The Briton, however, has revealed that he wants to stick with Mercedes for a while longer and will be trying his hardest to beat Michael Schumacher's record of seven world championship wins in the sport.

Max Verstappen commented on the prospect of competing with Lewis Hamilton in the future, saying:

"He has to do what he thinks feels right. As long as he wants to keep racing, he has to keep doing that. We've had great battles and I'm sure in the coming years all the teams will be a little closer together. So it will be interesting to see who will compete at the top."

Max Verstappen has already secured the 2022 F1 title, making him a two-time world champion in the sport. The Dutchman will now try and win the season's final two races to finish off the chapter of one of the most dominant seasons in the sport's history.

