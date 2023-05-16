Inclement Imola weather could potentially lead to cancellation of the 2023 F1 Emilia Romagna GP 

Torrential rainfall in Imola could potentially lead to the cancellation of the 2023 F1 Emilia Romagna GP this weekend. The race is under threat as the entire region of Imola is experiencing storms and floods throughout the month.

The Department of Civil Protection has raised concerns by issuing a red weather alert for the Emilia-Romagna region, where the upcoming F1 race will take place at the Imola circuit.

The alert, effective Monday evening and extending through Tuesday and Wednesday, signifies the severity of the situation. It highlights the potential hazards of strong winds, heavy downpours, and thunderstorms, which could lead to flooding, infrastructure damage, and even landslides.

RBR Daily @RBR_Daily | Highest rain warning has been issued in Imola by the regional weather service ⛈️



Flood warnings have also been issued | Highest rain warning has been issued in Imola by the regional weather service ⛈️Flood warnings have also been issued 🚨 | Highest rain warning has been issued in Imola by the regional weather service ⛈️Flood warnings have also been issued 😳 https://t.co/amQNaBAZej

Additionally, the regional government has cautioned that certain areas may experience up to 100mm of rainfall on Tuesday, with an estimated average accumulation of around 150mm by the end of Wednesday.

While F1 sources are confident the upcoming race will not be canceled, many fans are worried that the sport might see a repeat of the 2021 Belgian GP, which was effectively canceled due to heavy rain.

The sport is usually well equipped to deal with torrential rain of this kind, but races are often canceled when conditions get beyond control to ensure driver safety.

Red Bull trying to catch up to rivals in 2026 F1 power unit development

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has revealed that the team is making vigorous endeavors to bridge the gap with its rivals in engine development for the upcoming 2026 season. Presently, the team is utilizing rebranded Honda engines known as 'RBTP Honda.'

As Formula 1 has introduced a fresh engine formula for the 2026 season, teams are frantically working to meet the new regulations. Furthermore, new contenders like Audi F1 are seeking to disrupt the established hierarchy.

Starting in 2026, Red Bull will assume full responsibility for the design of its power unit. While the team has formed a partnership with Ford, the extent of the American carmaker's involvement in engine development remains uncertain.

Speaking in an interview for his team's website, Horner said about the 2026 engine development:

“We’re building a new engine for 2026 as well, and we’re desperately trying to catch up. We’re building it here [in Milton Keynes, at the racing team’s base], it’s a start-up new business that we’ve welcomed 400 new members to the team in, and we started from scratch."

It remains to be seen if the Austrian team will remain dominant under the new engine regulations.

Poll : 0 votes