IndyCar legend brands current F1 competition as a ‘joke’

IndyCar legend Will Power took a shot at the current situation in F1, with the domination of a single team for the past two seasons, especially this year. He feels this is the reason why IndyCar is much better than Formula 1 in terms of competitiveness.

While talking about Formula 1 and how it is failing to increase competitiveness, he claimed that IndyCar is the 'toughest' field in the world, which even Formula 1 fans need to know. WTF1 quoted him as saying:

"F1’s a joke as far as competition, but not as far as drivers. They have amazing drivers. And I feel sorry for them that they don’t get to experience the satisfaction we do with our racing because that is the top level of open-wheel motorsport."

Formula 1 has been witnessing complete Red Bull domination this season, which is being led by Max Verstappen. The young Dutchman and double world champion pretty much looks on course to win his third championship victory.

It has been almost impossible for any team to battle with Verstappen to win races. He has won all but two races of the season so far and has a comfortable lead in the standings.

Power referred to this domination in talking about the competitiveness in Formula 1 this season, while comparing it with the situation in IndyCar.

Max Verstappen during the F1 GP of Spain, 2023 (Photo by Peter Fox/Getty Images)

Power feels Verstappen can win all of the races in the 2023 F1 season

Max Verstappen has been pretty much undefeatable this season. He led the Spanish Grand Prix for every single lap of the race. Speculations have it that he wasn't even pushing his RB19.

The fact that the performance of drivers depends a lot on the machinery they are driving in F1 pretty much chokes the competition with the combination that Red Bull has.

The RB19 is one of Adrian Newey's best creations, and Verstappen is arguably one of the best drivers that has stepped into the sport. This has left many wondering if the Dutchman will win all the remaining races of the season.

IndyCar driver Will Power certainly believes so. Unless there is a mistake from the leader, Verstappen will be able to achieve this feat, according to Power.

"You simply know Max is going to win every race if something doesn’t go wrong. Imagine being a guy coming out as a rookie, and you probably could win a race. It would be really cool to see. But you know that would never happen with the politics over there."

Poll : 0 votes