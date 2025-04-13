IndyCar drivers pick their favorite golfers to win The Masters

IndyCar drivers have arrived for the third round of the NTT IndyCar Series Championship at the ACURA Grand Prix of Long Beach after a two-week break. Before the race day face-off, the drivers indulged in fun social media activities, including naming their favorite golfers to win the ongoing Masters Tournament.

Scott McLaughlin of Team Penske picked Bryson DeChambeau to win, stating that it would be good for his betting account. But McLaughlin was quick to add that from his heart, he wanted Rory McIlroy to win.

Rinus Veekay of Dale Coyne Racing echoed McLaghlin's first pick and chose DeChambeau to emerge victorious. Sting Ray Robb of Juncos Hollinger Racing felt Scottie Scheffler would emerge victorious.

"I think Scottie Scheffler is going to win. He is my guy. Number one. He is been doing alright so far. I'm hopeful," said Robb

While Rahal Letterman Lanigan's Louis Foster also picked Bryson DeChambeau to win the Masters, Prema's Callum Elliot said he liked Viktor Hovland. Ed Carpenter Racing's Alexander Rossi said:

"I wanted Rory but that's not looking good. I don't even know the British guy that's leading it. so let's go with Bryson."

Arrow McLaren's Pato O'ward was the last to be asked. He added a bit of a twist in his answer, saying he doesn't watch golf.

"I don't watch Golf but who is that guy who got arrested? Scottie Schefller? That one," said O'Ward.

The Masters Tournament 2025 started on Thursday, April 10, and will conclude on Sunday, April 13.

IndyCar legend highlights how Bernie Ecclestone's departure from Formula 1 changed the sport forever

IndyCar legend Danny Sullivan revealed how Bernie Ecclestone's exit from Formula 1 changed it forever. The British business magnate controlled the commercial of F1 but wasn't open to changes in the new world.

The audience's interest in the sport declined. The advent of the American media firm Liberty Media helped F1 delve into modern media platforms and began garnering an exponential following and fan base.

Speaking on the Speed Street Podcast on YouTube (via Conor Daly), Sullivan highlighted that Ecclestone couldn't monetize the sport and compared F1's social media presence with the Drive to Survive revolution. Danny Sullivan explained (31:30 onwards):

"I think there was one other aspect that they kept out of there. That I think is as big as Drive to Survive, and that was there was no social media in F1, because Bernie [Ecclestone] couldn't find a way to monetize it. So he didn't allow it. Well, they [Liberty Media] opened the social media up to everybody and I think that was as big a impact as Drive to Survive."

Following Drive to Survive's unsurmountable success, other high-octane sports followed suit, and shows like 100 Days to Indy debuted on OTT platforms like Netflix.

