IndyCar insider lauds Aston Martin’s tribute to late F1 boss

IndyCar insider Will Buxton has lauded Aston Martin F1 team's tribute to the late Eddie Jordan. The former Jordan Grand Prix owner passed away after a lengthy battle with reportedly aggressive prostate and bladder cancer.

Jordan, who was announced by his family to have passed away on March 20 in Cape Town, South Africa, was the founder of the famous Jordan Grand Prix team, which heralded F1 in the '90s and early 2000s.

The now-defunct team competes on the 2025 grid under the name Aston Martin Aramco F1.

Ahead of the 2025 Chinese Grand Prix, the Silverstone outfit opted to pay tribute to the iconic F1 entrepreneur. The Aston Martin team included the Shamrock emblem alongside his name on its livery for the Shanghai event. This touching gesture has since stirred reactions across several motorsport stakeholders, and Will Buxton also shared his thoughts on it.

The IndyCar commentator took to his X (formerly Twitter) account to comment:

“Class from Aston Martin - respect for their roots and the man who established the foundation from which they’ve risen.”

Jordan Grand Prix competed in the European open-wheel racing series between 1991 and 2005, largely launching the careers of several drivers who would go on to mark an era in the sport, including Michael Schumacher.

The Jordan Grand Prix team was eventually sold to the Midland Group ahead of the 2006 F1 season, with Eddie Jordan citing the increased cost of competing in F1 as a major reason behind his decision. Midland F1 would later facilitate the sale of the team to Dutch car manufacturer Spyker F1 just a year after purchase, and, as happened the previous year, Spyker F1 would sell the team to Force India.

However, as a result of the financial collapse suffered by the Force India team in 2018, the former Jordan Grand Prix team was sold to a consortium led by Lawrence Stroll, and it currently competes in F1 under the name Aramco Aston Martin F1 Team.

Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso shares retirement update

Fernando Alonso during the Grand Prix Of China - Practice & Sprint Qualifying - Source: Getty

Aston Martin driver Fernando Alonso has offered an update on when he might consider retiring from Formula One. The Spanish racer is currently participating in his 22nd F1 season.

The 43-year-old, who made his debut at the 2001 Australian Grand Prix, has often been asked when he might retire from the sport. However, ahead of the Chinese Grand Prix, the two-time world champion took time to address the ongoing speculation about his retirement.

The Aston Martin star detailed that he would be the first to speak up when he feels he is no longer fast enough to compete.

Speaking to the media, as quoted by Planet F1, Alonso stated:

“It’s a privilege to keep racing and doing what I love to do, which is racing cars. I’ve been lucky enough to race and to experience many different eras of the sport and I’m still here and I still feel competitive and motivated and fresh to travel around the world and race these cars.

“And most importantly, I think, feeling competitive. If one day I feel that I’m not fast, or I feel that I’m struggling with pace, or, you know, anything, I will be the first one to say that I’m not enjoying it. I’m an ultra-competitive person.”

The Aston Martin driver, who qualified 11th during the Chinese Grand Prix sprint qualifying, will now aim to secure as many points as possible in the Sprint race.

