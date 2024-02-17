Red Bull Racing CEO Christian Horner believes that the investigation in the background has been nothing more than a distraction. Speaking to on-site media at the launch of the RB20, the Briton stated that his focus and that of the team lay on the season ahead.

While mentioning that everything has been business as usual at Milton Keynes, the Red Bull team principal admitted to complying in entirety with the ongoing investigation after he was accused of inappropriate behavior. The 50-year-old, who attended the launch of the car, claimed that it is an ongoing matter in the background while the team prepares for the season ahead.

He also claimed that the support from the team through this difficult period has been significant. While the investigation is still ongoing, Horner insisted he will be present in Bahrain at the test and the race.

Asked by the media about the investigation in the build up to the car launch, the Red Bull CEO said:

“Inevitably, there has been a distraction but the team are very together. Everybody is focused on the season ahead, so it's been very much business as normal. The support has been fantastic. Obviously my focus is very much on the season ahead. It has been business as normal. Obviously there is an investigation that I am obviously complying, I am working with full. So that is very much going on in the background whilst preparing for the season ahead.”

Asked if the matter would affect the team if it's not concluded soon, he said:

“I think that the team are gearing up for the season ahead and we are in pretty good shape and focused on the racing. Looking forward to being in Bahrain next week and seeing the RB20 run. The one thing that focuses everybody’s attention is the car. We are very united and together in that focus.”

Christian Horner claims he has the support of shareholders at Red Bull despite the ongoing investigation

Despite the ongoing investigation, Christian Horner claimed he remained unaffected and his focus lies primarily on the season ahead.

He claimed that the Red Bull team is proud of its achievements in the last 19 seasons as they enter their 20th in 2024. Asked by the on-site media at the launch whether the investigation affected him personally and clouded the achievements in the past, the Red Bull boss replied:

“My focus is pretty much on the year ahead and the racing ahead of us. The whole team is proud of what we’ve achieved in the last 19 seasons. But it's always about what lies ahead of you rather than what lies behind you. We’ve got great pride in what we’ve done in 19 years as we come into our 20th season. You know there are some bug moments, some highs, some real big highs, few lows are there but some outstanding performances.”

Asked about speculation of an internal power rift within the team organization, Horner said:

“We've always had tremendous support from the shareholders since Dietrich's passing. The shareholders have been incredibly supportive and you can see the level of investment that there is with Powertrains, with the future of Formula 1.”

As of now, the Red Bull Racing principal completed his first hearing last week with the private investigator where he was made aware of the accusations. From speculation and various reports, it is a matter that will continue over the course of the next few weeks.

With the preseason test scheduled next week and the first race the week after, it is understood that he will continue to head the team until there is a conclusion to the investigation.