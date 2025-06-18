Insider defends “over the top” opinions against Lewis Hamilton-backed F1 movie

The F1 movie will soon be taken to theatres worldwide, but a private screening was hosted at the Canadian GP weekend for key paddock members. With some movie critics bashing the film for being "over the top," paddock insider and photographer, Kym Illman, shared that the movie, while trying to remain authentic, was a dramatization of the sport.

The much-awaited F1 film began production mid-way through 2023 and quickly gained traction among fans for what could be the possible outcome of the movie. Brad Pitt and the APXGP outfit were present at several racing venues over the past two years, and the film was announced for release in the middle of 2025.

With the anticipation building and a final cut of 156 minutes ready, the 20 drivers were invited to watch the movie in May during the Monaco GP weekend. This trend followed at the Canadian GP as a host of paddock members were present at the movie's subsequent screening, when critics gave their review of the film.

Some came out to claim that the movie was a bit too Hollywood, but Illman reasoned otherwise, as at last, it was a dramatization of the sport, as he said:

"Well it is a dramatization of the sport, and if a moviegoer sees this movie and then watches or attends their first race, they will probably be disappointed that cars aren't overtaking each other at the same rate as the movie portrays.

"And go a step further I think they'll be gobsmacked to find out that F1 runs over 4 days, not just a race day."

The F1 movie was co-produced by Lewis Hamilton, who paid extra attention to remaining authentic to the racing action.

Brad Pitt shares the considerations he had to abide by while filming the F1 movie

Brad Pitt at the F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2024 - Source: Getty

With Lewis Hamilton a part of the crew for the movie, other members of the cast had to remain true to the portrayal of the sport. Moreover, at the F1 world premiere in New York, the cast shared their thoughts on working on the film.

The movie's lead actor, Brad Pitt, revealed how they worked tirelessly to thread the needle of staying true while explaining the sport to first-time watchers at the premiere, via Formula 1:

"The sport is so revered and there’s so many people that are quite knowledgeable about it, and then there’s so many people who haven’t seen it yet. And to try to thread this needle where we’re not dumbing it down to those in the know, but it’s an invitation and explanation for those who have not been around this sport before, was really the most difficult thing of it all."

On the other hand, the movie would make its international debut ahead of the Austrian Grand Prix.

