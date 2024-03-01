Insiders claim Christian Horner’s text leaks will “destroy” Geri Halliwell, as per British tabloid

Red Bull boss Christian Horner's wife and former Spice Girl Geri Halliwell is reported to be "extremely humiliated" following numerous intimate texts sent by her husband that were recently leaked through emails.

Christian Horner was accused of inappropriate behavior ahead of the 2024 F1 season. Following an internal investigation, the Brit was cleared of the allegations days ahead of the season's first race in Bahrain.

However, the saga took an unexpected twist as within hours of him being cleared of the allegations, a series of intimate text messages purportedly sent by Horner were leaked to the public via anonymous emails. It is reported that the email was sent to more than 100 people including various journalists and Formula 1's senior officers.

The Daily Mail has now reported that these leaks have taken a toll on Horner's spouse and famous television personality Geri Halliwell's mental health.

According to a close confidant of hers, Halliwell felt a sense of relief when her husband was exonerated by the internal investigation. However, the emergence of the alleged evidence has shattered the peace she had found, leaving her feeling "extremely humiliated" and potentially "destroyed."

As quoted by the Daily Mail, a friend of Halliwell said:

"Geri has been living in this happy, happy bubble for so many years now, she thought she had her prince and her knight in shining armour but now this.

"She thought that it had all gone away, she was delighted and over the moon when she learned Christian had been cleared.

"Geri was pilloried when she got together with Christian because he had just had another baby with another woman but she has worked hard to rid that image of herself and Christian, and in particular that she is a homewrecker.

Now it has all come crashing down. The tears stopped when the judgment came in on Wednesday, now they absolutely will have started again. This will destroy her. All along Christian promised there was nothing in it."

Christian Horner denies commenting on leaked text messages

Meanwhile, the Red Bull team principal has been tight-lipped about the newly-emerged situation. Horner stated (via BBC):

"I will not comment on anonymous speculation, but to reiterate I have always denied the allegations."

Christian Horner expressed his commitment to focusing on the impending Formula 1 season despite the controversy around him. He said:

"I respected the integrity of the independent investigation and fully cooperated with it every step of the way. It was a thorough and fair investigation conducted by an independent specialist barrister, and it has concluded dismissing the complaint made. I remain fully focused on the start of the season."

The Red Bull Racing organization is yet to address the legitimacy of these texts. It remains to be seen what the future holds for Christian Horner within the Milton Keynes-based camp.