Involved parties in Red Bull boss Christian Horner's investigation set to be questioned on Friday: Reports

It is being reported that Red Bull team boss Christian Horner and other involved parties will be questioned on Friday, February 9, for the allegations of 'inappropriate behavior' raised against him.

The news of an investigation into the Red Bull team boss sent shock waves in the world of F1. Horner was accused of 'inappropriate behavior' by another member of the Red Bull staff on February 5.

As reported by AMuS, the alleged parties will be questioned on Friday by the investigators. If Horner is found guilty of wrongful behaviour, it will be difficult for him to stay on as the team boss of Red Bull F1, a positing he has held since 2005. Johnathan Wheatley, the team's current manager, is cited as the most likely replacement for the top job.

The parent company was quick to take action after the allegations were raised and launched an investigation on the matter. The energy brand said in its statement:

“After being made aware of certain recent allegations, the ­company launched an ­independent investigation. This ­process, which is already under way, is being carried out by an external specialist barrister."

They added:

“The company takes these ­matters extremely seriously and the ­investigation will be completed as soon as practically possible. It would not be appropriate to comment further at this time.”

Red Bull team boss remains the longest-serving team principal in F1 currently

Christian Horner has been a key figure behind the success of the Austrian team since they joined the grid in 2005.

He was previously managing F3 team Arden and his leadership style caught the attention of late Red Bull owner Dietrich Mateschitz, who made him the team principal of his F1 team when they took over the reins from Jaguar.

Under the Briton's leadership, the Milton-Keynes-based outfit has become one of the juggernauts of the sport, having broken the dominance of Ferrari and Mercedes stronghold in the sport.

The Austrian team were World Champions between 2010-2013 and again in 2022 and 2023, along with driver's title for Sebastian Vettel in 2010-2013 and Max Verstappen in 2021-2023. Horner led the team to F1's most dominant season last year, as they won 22 out of 23 races.

Heading into the 2024 season, Red Bull remains the team to beat for the rest of the grid, owing to their dominance since the regulation change in 2022. It will be fascinating to see how defending champions progress in the 2024 season if Horner were to step down following the outcome of the investigation.