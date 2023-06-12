Is Aston Martin driver Fernando Alonso a former LeMans 24 hours winner?

Fernando Alonso is one of the most experienced drivers in Formula 1. However, he is not only famous for his career in the single-seater racing series.

In his long career, the Spaniard has raced in several other motorsports like WEC, IndyCar, etc. When it comes to the 24 Hours of Le Mans, he has had an excellent run in the series.

In 2018, McLaren and Toyota agreed to allow Fernando Alonso to race in Le Mans while he was still competing in F1. He joined the dominating Toyota Gazoo Racing team for the 2018-19 WEC season and drove alongside Sebastian Buemi and Kazuki Nakajima.

That particular season had two 24 Hours of Le Mans races, one in 2018 and the other in 2019.

Since Toyota Gazoo Racing was dominating the LMP1 class at the time, Fernando Alonso won both races. However, in the 2019 Le Mans, their win solely came from the fact that the second Toyota LMP1 car suffered from a puncture while comfortably leading the race, allowing Alonso's side of the team to win the race.

This means that Fernando Alonso has won two 24 Hours of Le Mans races, one in 2018 and the other in 2019. He is about to be one of the very few drivers to have won the triple crown of racing, which is the Monaco GP, the 24 Hours of Le Mans, and the Indy 500.

Unfortunately, the Spaniard has yet to conquer the latter since he was unable to win it even after three tries in 2017, 2019, and 2020.

Fernando Alonso determined to take the fight to rivals in the Canadian GP

Fernando Alonso had a bad race weekend in Barcelona as he finished seventh in the race, behind his teammate, both the Mercedes drivers and Red Bull drivers. Since he has been finishing on almost every podium, this was a massive blow for him.

After the race, the Spaniard explained how the race panned out for him and who was faster than him. He said (via formu1a.uno):

“After starting quite far back, I was able to recover – but only up to a certain point. Both Russell and Checo were faster than us today, so there was a lot of work to do. Looking at the Constructors, it’s true that Mercedes gained some important points but we again gained points on Ferrari.”

He added:

“In Canada, we’ll bring more things, and in Silverstone too… It will all depend on which team is bringing updates. Even then, with a normal qualifying, we would have started alongside Hamilton and could have had some better chances. I think it’s just one race – and then in Canada, we crush them.”

Alonso will be eager to fight hard against his rivals in the Canadian GP and retake the position on the podium.

