"Is that a battle he needs to have at this stage?" - Mercedes' Toto Wolff questions new F1 race director over jewelry row with Lewis Hamilton

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff questions new race director Neils Wittich’s decision to ban drivers like Lewis Hamilton from wearing jewelry while racing. The rule has been in place in several forms of motorsport for many years but was a topic of discussion throughout the Australian GP weekend.

Speaking to the Press Association about the new rules affecting Lewis Hamilton, Wolff said:

“Is that a battle he [Wittich] needs to have at this stage? However, if it turns out to be the biggest unfortunate misstep of a Race Director, I would take it a thousand times over.”

Oddschanger @Oddschanger



Verstappen: "I would be too heavy if I wore jewellery, so it's not possible."



Hamilton: "I know you have a nipple piercing man, come on..."



Verstappen: "You want to see it again?!" Last year's title rivals joked about F1's ban on jewellery in today's press conferenceVerstappen: "I would be too heavy if I wore jewellery, so it's not possible."Hamilton: "I know you have a nipple piercing man, come on..."Verstappen: "You want to see it again?!" Last year's title rivals joked about F1's ban on jewellery in today's press conference 😂Verstappen: "I would be too heavy if I wore jewellery, so it's not possible."Hamilton: "I know you have a nipple piercing man, come on..."Verstappen: "You want to see it again?!" https://t.co/y2EfKL9Up1

While the Mercedes chief questioned the rule, he also preferred that as a misstep by the new race director over the missteps taken by former race director Michael Masi. Lewis Hamilton responded to the rule by saying some of his piercings were welded into his skin, and he will continue to wear jewelry.

This rule is in place because in the case of fire, metal tends to heat and burn the skin faster, but since the Briton is the lone driver with piercings and jewelry, Wolff questioned the rule.

Mercedes boss has called Michael Masi a ‘liability’ to the sport and doesn’t regret his decisions

The Mercedes boss hasn’t been able to let go of his resentment towards former race director Michael Masi, whose controversial decision cost Lewis Hamilton an eighth title. In a controversial interview with the Press Association, the Austrian labeled the Australian as a “liability” to the sport, as he was closed off for feedback.

In another attack on the former race director, Wolff said:

“He [Michael Masi] was a liability for the sport because everybody kept talking about Abu Dhabi and the race director, and the race director should not be somebody that people talk about, but someone who does the job and makes sure the race is run according to the regulations. He was just immune to any feedback and even today he has not properly reflected that he did something wrong.”

Wolff’s reasoning for calling Masi a liability is that the Australian was becoming a popular topic of discussion. Making scathing claims about the race director in the interview, the Austrian made it clear he had not moved on from the events of the Abu Dhabi GP. However, whether his recent attack was justified is a discussion for another day.

Edited by Arnav