Is Canada F1 track a street circuit? All you need to know

As the 2023 F1 Canadian Grand Prix nears its commencement, there has been an ongoing debate about whether this F1 track should be considered a street circuit or not. Follow us along as we delve into the characteristics of the circuit and explore the reasons behind the arguments on both sides.

The Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, named after the legendary Canadian driver, is located on Île Notre-Dame, a man-made island in the St. Lawrence River. The track is known for its high-speed straights, demanding chicanes, and challenging hairpin turns.

While it shares similarities with street circuits in terms of its layout and surroundings, it also possesses distinct features that set it apart.

One of the key arguments supporting the notion that the Canada F1 track is a street circuit is its temporary nature. Like other renowned street circuits such as Monaco and Singapore, the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve is constructed using public roads.

The track is assembled and dismantled each year, with the city streets being closed off to regular traffic during the race weekend. This temporary transformation gives the track a unique character and adds an extra layer of excitement for fans.

Moreover, the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve runs alongside the Circuit de l'Île, a recreational venue used by the public throughout the year. This close proximity to a public park further strengthens the argument that the track is a street circuit, as it merges seamlessly with the city environment. It offers a beautiful backdrop of the Montreal skyline and the St. Lawrence River.

F1 Canadian GP circuit not really a street circuit?

Circuit Gilles Villeneuve in preparation

On the other hand, those who argue against labelling the Canada F1 track as a street circuit point to certain factors that differentiate it from typical street circuits. Unlike most street circuits, the layout of the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve is purpose-built for racing.

The track's design prioritizes overtaking opportunities and high-speed sections, making it more akin to permanent race circuits.

Additionally, the track surface at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve is smoother and less bumpy compared to traditional street circuits, which are often plagued by uneven roads and manhole covers. This smoother surface enhances the grip and overall performance of the cars, providing a racing experience that differs from the challenges posed by true street circuits.

Furthermore, the Canada F1 track has a longer history on the Formula 1 calendar, having hosted races since 1978. This longevity and consistent presence in the championship contribute to the argument that it should be classified as a standalone circuit rather than a street circuit.

Ultimately, whether the Canada F1 track is considered a street circuit or not is a matter of interpretation. It possesses elements of both street circuits and permanent circuits, blending the best of both worlds. The temporary nature of its construction and its integration with the cityscape lend it a street circuit feel. On the other hand, it's purpose-built layout and smoother surface set it apart from traditional street circuits.

Regardless of the label attached to it, there's no denying the excitement and spectacle that the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve provides to Formula 1 fans. It continues to be a favorite among drivers and spectators alike, producing memorable races and moments year after year.

So, whether you see it as a street circuit or a unique hybrid, the Canada F1 track remains a must-watch venue on the Formula 1 calendar.

Poll : 0 votes