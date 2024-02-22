Is Christian Horner getting sacked next week? Breaking down F1 rumors about the Red Bull boss’ future

The 2024 season has just begun with preseason testing underway, but drama has plagued the Red Bull paddock and Christian Horner over the last few weeks. Horner found himself in the soup when an accusation was brought against him by one of the company's employees.

Christian Horner was accused of 'inappropriate behaviour' in early February. Since then, the Red Bull Racing team principal has been under scrutiny and investigation. Amidst the ongoing investigation, there were reports that Horner was asked to voluntarily step down.

Horner is currently attending preseason testing that is happening at the Bahrain International Circuit. A new report has emerged according to Viaplay Finland that Christian Horner will be removed from his position at the end of the week.

However, this seemed to be a misinterpretation which was immediately clarified by Viaplay Finland. The report is not that Horner will be removed by the end of the week, but that these are only speculations. As reported by Fastest Pitstop, a Twitter F1 account:

"The rumour going around that originally stemmed from Viaplay Finland regarding a sacking of Christian Horner next week is not true. The sentence was misinterpreted, and Viaplay corrected the claim on air. The process is still on going."

Despite the allegations, Horner is currently at the preseason testing in Bahrain.

Christian Horner speaks up, denies all allegations amidst investigation

The 50-year-old was at the Red Bull Racing car launch on February 15. Horner said that it was 'business as usual' and denied all allegations against him. Horner recently spoke up about the ongoing investigation. He said (via Sky Sports):

"I've denied the allegations. For me it's business as normal. I'm confident in that. If I wasn't, I wouldn't be here. I can't comment on what that process consists. I'm confident obviously in the process and working with the process and deny absolutely any allegations being made. I just continue to obviously work within that process until it's concluded."

Horner said he would continue to lead the team confidently into the season, despite mixed reactions from the fans. He also clarified that there is no tension between him and other key figures at Red Bull.