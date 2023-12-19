Is F1 heading to New York for a possible Grand Prix? Clarifying the mega confusion causing waves on social media

Rumors regarding the F1's latest venture in the United States are going viral on social media, following a report on a potential New York GP published on the internet.

A report by Planet F1.com discussed the possibility of a Grand Prix in New York and the potential logistical difficulties that could arise due to its location. The article suggested the iconic Central Park as one of the possible venues.

However, various unofficial F1 social handles picked up the hypothetical piece, reporting the organizer's interest in New York. This put the fans in a frenzy as they discussed the possibility of a fourth race in America.

Following the waves of confusion caused by the speculative piece, the publishers of the original story have taken it down and stated the intent of the article.

"For clarification: this was a hypothetical piece exploring the potential for a New York race and nothing more than that. We have now taken this article down as a result of this now being presented as news, which wasn't the intention."

In recent years, F1 has gone from one race in the States to three races with the addition of the Miami GP and the Las Vegas GP to the long-existing United States GP at COTA, Texas.

However, F1 has indicated its interest in racing in New York, following the success of the inaugural Vegas race. Chase Carey, F1's non-executive chairman, incidentally revealed New York as a possible destination in the future.

Speaking to Sky Sports' Martin Brundle during the pre-race Grid Walk in Vegas, Carey said:

“This is what it should be all about. We said early on, Vegas, Miami and New York, they’re the next cities we should be in, and Vegas delivered.”

However, no concrete reports are suggesting the organizers' interest in New York, and these are just speculations.

FIA looking to implement "zero notice" factory inspections for F1 teams

The FIA has the right to inspect the factories of the competitors, but it has always taken place with teams receiving notices about the visits.

With the complex regulations now restricting various activities at team bases, the FIA hopes to implement surprise inspections of the headquarters. FIA’s head of single-seater matters, Nikolas Tombazis, said (via motorsports.com):

“We want to go to basically zero notice. We don't think we should be just entering the door and going in, but we do think it would be right to have a process in place where we can just phone them, and somebody comes out and picks up these people and they can say: ‘I want to go and see the wind tunnel or whatever.’”

He added:

“About 10/15 minutes, we want to get to the point where it's really quite immediate,” Tombazis said when asked about what would be ideal. “We don't have to wait at the gate for another hour or something like that.”

Tombazis said the governing body now has sufficient staff to carry out the inspections every two to three weeks.