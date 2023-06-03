"Is that Helmut's?" - Watch Max Verstappen's hilarious exchange with his race engineer

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen hilariously called out team advisor Helmut Marko when his phone went off in the FP2 session at the 2023 F1 Spanish GP on Friday.

The Dutch driver showcased dominance in the first two practice sessions as he topped both practices with a healthy margin over the rest of the grid. Max Verstappen looked imperious in his long-run pace as well as no driver was able to keep up with his consistency in the latter stages of the FP2 session.

However, the reigning world champion was very relaxed inside his cockpit when his race engineer came on to the radio to inform him about their run plan. He said that he could hear the phone ringing in the background:

"Someone's phone is going. Is that Helmut's? Ha ha"

GP Lambiase, his race engineer, replied in the affirmative.

“We had a good day today" - Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen stated that he had a really good Friday as he found the current window to maximize the performance of the car on the track.

As per F1.com, he said:

“We had a good day today. The car was in a good window, of course, we will try to fine-tune a few things here and there, but the short runs and long runs look good. The last two corners are better and more fun to drive; F1 cars feel much better at high speed. I tried to follow a few cars through there as well and it seemed okay – I’m positively surprised by the overtaking opportunities.

"From my side, I felt very comfortable in the car, looking after the tires. I still need to look at the lap times of others, but from our side, it was a good day.”

While his Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez said:

“We always try a lot of stuff in Barcelona, because it is always the most representative track we visit and really puts the whole season together. The new variation on the last two corners is quite tough on the neck, but obviously, it was a very short day and I think we will feel it more on Sunday, it could be tricky on the muscles! Today was a good day, there is plenty of information for us to look at overnight.

"All in all, I think there were lots of positives to take but we have to turn up a gear for Quali, as well as try to understand the tires for the long run.

It will be interesting to see who between Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez comes out on top this weekend.

