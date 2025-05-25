"Is he an idiot?": Yuki Tsunoda blasts Pierre Gasly for causing a collision during the F1 Monaco GP

Yuki Tsunoda and Pierre Gasly collided at the 2025 Monaco Grand Prix on lap 8 as the Frenchman drove into the rear of the Red Bull at the Nouvelle Chicane. Moreover, this incident saw the Japanese driver having an outburst over the radio as he questioned his former teammate's intentions after colliding with him.

The F2 main race on Sunday had set up a premonition of a crash happening in the F1 race later that evening. Though the lap 1 crash came in the form of Gabriel Bortoleto driving into the barrier at Portier, a bigger crash awaited the F1 sphere.

This crash came a few laps later when the lower half of the grid were on a different strategy and were led on by Red Bull's Yuki Tsunoda. The 25-year-old was seemingly managing his pace in the alternate strategy pack, and Gasly was closely following him behind.

However, heading into the Nouvelle Chicane, exiting the iconic tunnel, Pierre Gasly suffered a rear-tire lockup, causing him to lose the rear end of his Alpine A525 and crash his front left tire into the rear of the Red Bull RB21. Suffering a major hit on the rear end of his car, Tsunoda was quick to jump on the radio and called out the 29-year-old an idiot for crashing into him unprovoked:

"Is he an idiot? What is he doing?"

On the other hand, this is the Japanese driver's first season as a Red Bull driver, as he was at the team's junior outfit for the past five years.

Yuki Tsunoda is happy with his progress at Red Bull

Yuki Tsunoda (L) and Max Verstappen (R) at the F1 Grand Prix of Monaco - Source: Getty

Yuki Tsunoda earned the promotion call to Red Bull at his home Grand Prix earlier in the year. He replaced Liam Lawson at the team and quickly scored his first points for the Austrian giant at the subsequent race weekend in Bahrain.

The 25-year-old has been a constant threat for points in the recent race weekends, much better than his predecessors, and is growing in confidence with every Grand Prix weekend. Reflecting on how he is evolving at the Milton Keynes-based squad, Tsunoda said (via Motorsport.com):

"In terms of confidence, I'm happy, considering I've only done a few races and it's going to grow. For now I'm trying to understand how this car works, how to put it in the window it wants, from the point of view of tyre warm-up and set-up. I don't think I understand even half of it yet. These things are the key I'm trying to work on to understand as soon as possible."

As it stands, Tsunoda is 14th on the road at the Monaco Grand Prix on lap 29 and has pitted once in the race. He would have to pit again to meet the two-stop requirement and try to score some points by the end of lap 78.

