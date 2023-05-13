Is Lewis Hamilton better than Michael Schumacher? F1 pundit gives his take

F1 pundit Peter Windsor compared the driving styles of Lewis Hamilton and Michael Schumacher, concluding that the former is better than the latter.

Both drivers have won seven world championships and are considered legends of the sport.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Windsor was asked who was better: Lewis Hamilton or Michael Schumacher. He went on to compare their driving styles and how they managed their cars beautifully on the track. Windsor said:

"I think he [Lewis Hamilton] probably is [better than Michael Schumacher]. I don't want my opinion of Michael to be colored too much by the Mercedes years, and I like to think of Michael as he was at Benetton and Ferrari."

"I think Lewis is slightly softer on inputs everywhere, I think he's just got this very soft touch. I think Michael was slightly rougher, slightly but not much. I think Lewis is slightly softer than Michael."

He added:

"Both [have] incredible feel for the car; both of them have this hugely wide palette on which they can paint the picture they need for the car. And neither of them was trapped into thinking that braking late or a high minimum speed was an absolute given; very similar in that respect. I just think Lewis [has a] slightly softer touch, slightly."

Windsor went on to talk about how he witnessed both drivers tackle some of the most iconic and tricky corners on various tracks. Eventually, he concluded by picking Lewis Hamilton over Michael Schumacher and said:

"It's just almost gut feeling but it's also watching them at corners like copse or down the hill that left-hander in Nurburgring, esses at Suzuka, that feel you can get through there. So yeah I'd give it to Lewis actually."

Lewis Hamilton enjoyed the 2023 F1 Miami GP despite finishing P6

Though Lewis Hamilton would love to win a race and regain the top spot once again, he did not complain after the 2023 F1 Miami GP, where he finished sixth. The Briton was pleased with how the races panned out for him.

After a dreadful qualifying session on Saturday, the Brit was simply happy to move up the grid after starting from 13th. In a post-race interview, he said:

"I had a great time. It was really fun. It was great to be able to come back from 13th because it was bad qualifying yesterday so to be able to take that step forward was awesome. I don’t really know about the strategy, I don’t know if that was optimum, or whether it could have been worse."

Lewis Hamilton is currently fourth in the drivers' championship table with 56 points. He is behind Fernando Alonso of Aston Martin and both Red Bull drivers.

