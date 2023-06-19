Is Lewis Hamilton dating Shakira? Mercedes F1 boss responds to rumors

Mercedes F1 team principal Toto Wolff commented on reports of Lewis Hamilton and Shakira dating at the 2023 Canadian GP.

The duo were first spotted together on a boat post the Miami GP this season. The Columbian singer was also spotted at the Spanish GP paddok in Barcelona as a guest for the world champions.

Reports of their alleged relationship picked up after the pair were spotted having dinner in Barcelona with some friends after the race. Although neither Hamilton nor Shakira has confirmed the rumours, Wolf told Osterreich:

"I don't know anything about it. I didn't see anything. I was just looking at my screen."

What Lewis Hamilton said after podium finishes in back-to-back races?

The seven-time world champion finished on another podium this season after he claimed a P3 finish in Montreal, behind Max Verstappen and Fernando Alonso.

Hamilton told Sky Sports:

"It's just a privilege to be up here fighting these two, who have done incredible in their careers. This is quite an iconic top three - I don't know if there's been a top three like this ever before, I don't believe there has. I'm really hoping at some stage, we have a more level playing field in our cars, and then we'll have much more exciting races in the future."

He continued:

"I'm happy to be back in the mix, and I'm just hoping, at some stage, we can be a bit more level so we can get back to some of the good races we had back in 2021. To have all three of us in a super-tight battle would be sick."

While analysing his weekend, Hamilton said:

“It’s honestly been a great weekend for us – we are slowly chipping away. I was really excited to be third and just try to be in that mix, but unfortunately, we just didn’t have the pace today.

"We knew this weekend, this wouldn’t be our strongest circuit, as we struggle in the lower speed corners particularly, and that’s really where I was losing to Fernando and Max, just on traction out of Turn 2, and pretty much every corner. But we’ve got a lot of work to do to just add rear downforce to the car, and a little bit more efficiency, but we are chipping away.

It will be interesting to see if the British driver can challenge Verstappen and register his first win of the season.

Poll : 0 votes