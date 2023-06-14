Is Lewis Hamilton’s former girlfriend Nicole Scherzinger married? All you need to know about her current love life

Lewis Hamilton's love life has always intrigued millions of fans. Although the seven-time world champion has not had a romantic relationship with anyone for quite some time (at least on the surface), he has had several partners in the past. One of the longest relationships was with Nicole Scherzinger, who is part of the Pussycat Dolls girl group.

After their relationship ended in 2015, Scherzinger was in a short relationship with Bulgarian tennis player Grigor Dimitrov from 2016 to 2019. After that, she established a long and strong bond with former Scottish rugby player Thom Evans. The couple has been together since 2020 and is still going strong.

Back in July 2022, it was rumored that the duo were getting engaged and would soon be married after two years of dating. However, there has been no official confirmation from any source, direct or indirect, about their marriage.

As of now, it is safe to say that Lewis Hamilton's former partner, Nicole Scherzinger, is still not married, though she is engaged to Thom Evans.

Portal Nicole Scherzinger @PortalNicole Nicole Scherzinger e Thom Evans fazendo publi pra marca Camilla With Love. Nicole Scherzinger e Thom Evans fazendo publi pra marca Camilla With Love. https://t.co/PkFvITSLYS

It has been recently rumored that Lewis Hamilton and famous pop singer Shakira could be seeing each other. They have been seen enjoying a boat ride after Miami GP, and a dinner with other acquaintances after Spanish GP as well.

As of now, it is safe to say that they are good friends with each other. However, nothing can be confirmed about their romantic relationship as neither of them has spilled the beans regarding it.

Lewis Hamilton on Mercedes wider side-pods and recent development

Lewis Hamilton recently spoke about Mercedes' new upgrade package that introduced a wider side-pod, similar to what every F1 team has been using for quite some time now.

The Brit stated that it was not his decision to go that route and change the body of the W14 to make it similar to Red Bull's RB19 concept.

“We have had a lot of input as a team over the past year. Those constant conversations of ‘why does that look like that and we look like this, have we tried that?’ We now have the wider side-pods, more in the direction of Red Bull, and it’s not been my decision to go that way," he told silverarrows.net.

“It’s been clear since we dropped the car back on the ground in the first test, it’s been the identical twin to last year’s car, except for the bouncing. We have taken note of where we are and where we have gone wrong, so we are slowly chipping away back to the front. It’s just a long process,” the Mercedes driver added.

Junaid #JB17 @JunaidSamodien_



AUDIO SOURCE: @PitDebrief Hamilton: "It's those constant conversations where you're like, why does that look like that, and why does it look like this, have we tried that? We now have the wider sidepods, more in the direction of where the Red Bull is."AUDIO SOURCE: @JOC__1991 Hamilton: "It's those constant conversations where you're like, why does that look like that, and why does it look like this, have we tried that? We now have the wider sidepods, more in the direction of where the Red Bull is."AUDIO SOURCE: @JOC__1991 | @PitDebrief

Lewis Hamilton and George Russell performed exceptionally well in the Spanish GP, taking double podium places below Max Verstappen.

Poll : 0 votes