Paddock Veteran Franz Tost has dismissed the notion that Max Verstappen's dominance over his teammates and success in F1 is just down to the car. The Dutch driver has truly emerged as a phenomenon in the last few years since winning his first title.

Ad

There's hardly any driver who has matched the relentlessness of his performance. Max Verstappen stands out as a benchmark in the sport. What's even more impressive and eye-catching is his ability to be utterly dominant against his teammates.

Since Daniel Ricciardo left in 2018, Red Bull have had multiple drivers who have teamed up with Max Verstappen. All of them have been dominated by the Dutch driver and started losing their self-confidence.

Ad

Trending

It started with Pierre Gasly in 2019, and the last driver to fall to Max Verstappen's dominant streak was Liam Lawson, who Red Bull replaced in a couple of races. Verstappen's first team principal in F1 was Franz Tost, who knows a lot about the sport and identified the driver's talent early on.

In a sit-down with F1-Insider, the Austrian talked about whether Verstappen's dominance in the sport and over his teammates can be put down to the car he has. Tost exclaimed that Verstappen would win even in a tractor:

Ad

"Max Verstappen would also win with a tractor! For example, last year, Max did a test with a Ferrari GT racing car. He was immediately two seconds faster than the rest. Max has a feel for speed, incredible vision, incredible car control, and an incredible feel for a car—no matter which one. He would therefore immediately get along with any Formula 1 car. Of course, he will then fine-tune the car to best suit his driving style."

Ad

Tost on when he first encountered Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen was unearthed early by Red Bull, who have been pursuing him since his karting days.

Tost opened up on when he first saw the Dutch driver race - a Formula 3 race at Norisring. It was a race weekend where Verstappen dominated and won all three races.

Talking about that weekend and how it reminded him of Michael Schumacher, Tost said:

Ad

"He already stood out in karting, at the European Championship. Then came the rainy Formula 3 race at the Norisring. Max drove so superiorly that it seemed as if the others were parked. That reminded me of Michael Schumacher, who was just as superior in a rainy Formula Ford race at the Salzburgring in 1987.

"I was working for his future manager, Willi Weber, and immediately told him: "You have to take him. You can't go wrong!" The third time I saw Max was his first Formula 1 test with the Toro Rosso in 2014 on the Adria circuit in Italy."

It's Verstappen's brilliance this season that still has him in contention for the championship. He has won a race and is P3 in the championship.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Charanjot Singh Kohli Charanjot is an F1 writer and Content Specialist at Sportskeeda with over 5 years of experience covering news, trends, and analyses related to the sport.



He started watching F1 when Narain Karthikeyan made his F1 debut in 2005 and was hooked when Kimi Raikkonen delivered a stunning lap in Monaco in the same season. He has been with the firm for almost 4 years and tries his best to put his links in the F1 paddock to the best use so as to report relevant and accurate information.



Charanjot has interviewed Indian motorsports driver Kush Maini during his time with Sportskeeda. He has also written 4K+ articles on the sport and is the key factor behind all the F1-related content that goes out in the domain.



If given a chance, he would like for India’s Buddh International Circuit to be added back to the calendar. A Mechanical engineer and an MBA, Charanjot aims to spearhead the cause of making F1 a mainstream sport in India. Apart from F1, he also follows MotoGP, cricket and MMA. Know More