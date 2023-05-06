Is Miami F1 track a street circuit? Exploring the details of the venue

This weekend, F1 heads to the Miami International Autodrome circuit. This is the second time the city in Florida will host a race, with the first one taking place in the 2022 F1 season.

The Miami GP is always a huge spectacle since it is held in the US, where several celebrities flock to further promote themselves and the sport. However, many fans might know about certain details of the circuit itself.

There are essentially two types of circuits on the F1 calendar: street tracks and permanent tracks. As the name suggests, street circuits are those that are purpose-built and are dismantled and used as normal roads when the Grand Prix ends.

Permanent circuits are dedicated locations where the circuit remains as it is despite F1 or any other racing series being held there.

The Miami International Autodrome is most definitely a street circuit. It is purpose-built around the famous Hard Rock Stadium. The track is 5.41 km long with 19 corners and three DRS zones on three straights. The entire paddock area is constructed inside Hard Rock Stadium, making it one of the most unique paddocks on the race calendar.

The track uses both new and existing roads within the private grounds of the stadium. The permanent asphalt pathways are integrated into the stadium's parking lot. Though it is a street track, it does not use any public roads around the stadium premise.

The 2023 F1 Miami GP will be held on Sunday, May 7.

F1 CEO feels one-third of the season can have sprint race format

F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali feels that more sprint races can easily be added to certain Grand Prix events.

Though he does not want all of the races to have sprint race formats, Domenicali believes at least one-third of them can follow the format. He expressed enthusiasm for the new format and explained how it adds sporting and commercial value to the racing series. Domenicali said:

“We don't want to go in a situation where in the future we are going to have all the races with the sprint format. We want to keep a limited number of maybe one-third of the calendar in number and create something special with regard to the competition that we can give a sporting value with trophies and of course, commercial opportunity to these things. I think that's the right way to go.”

However, not all fans, teams, and drivers are huge fans of the new sprint format. Reigning world champion Max Verstappen has stated that he is not a fan of sprint races. Apart from that, the Azerbaijan GP was labeled dull and boring by several fans despite its brand-new sprint race format.

