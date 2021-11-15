Is there an F1 race this weekend (November 19-21)? 

F1 heads to the Middle East for the Qatar Grand Prix at the Losail International Circuit. The 19th round of the championship is scheduled to be held from November 19-21, 2021. It will mark the final round of the triple header, following the Mexico and Brazil Grands Prix.

The venue, which also hosts MotoGP races, is set to hold its first F1 race after signing a multi-year deal for 2023 and beyond. After the Middle Eastern nation hosts its maiden F1 race this year, however, it will only return to the calendar in 2023, as the country gears up to host the Football World Cup in 2022.

After the cancelation of the Japanese Grand Prix and other races due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Losail circuit was added to the calendar after a late announcement on September 30, 2021.

Following the impromptu addition of the F1 Qatar Grand Prix for the 2021 calendar, the circuit was renovated and modified to suit Formula 1. The changes included severe modifications to the pit-lane and pit buildings earlier in October.

Unlike last weekend's Brazil Grand Prix, there won't be a sprint race before the main event. The 5.380-kilometer circuit will host the F1 race in its traditional format, with three practice sessions through Friday and Saturday, qualifying on Saturday, and the 57-lap race on Sunday.

F1 heads to Qatar with championship battles separated by fine margins

Lewis Hamilton's Brazil Grand Prix win also helped Mercedes fetch a double podium, with Bottas finishing in third place. While the Brit closed up to within 14 points of drivers' standings leader Max Verstappen, Mercedes stretched their lead over Red Bull Racing in the constructors' championship to 11 points.

With three rounds left on the calendar, the closely-contested championship is predicted to go down to the wire.

