Isack Hadjar has dismissed the growing noise around his promotion to Red Bull Racing, insisting he doesn't feel ready to take the leap. Despite outperforming his peers at Racing Bulls, the Frenchman believes he needs more time to develop before taking on the pressures of a top-tier seat.

The 20-year-old has been one of the standout drivers in Formula 1 this year. He currently sits ninth in the Drivers' championship after nine rounds, amid a chaotic series of driver changes within the Red Bull camp. Speaking ahead of the Canadian Grand Prix, Hadjar said (via Motorsport Week):

"I don't feel ready, that's a fact. I think it's good to take experience where I'm at. I'm enjoying so much every weekend, learning a lot, it's a car I enjoy driving so we'll see in the future."

After a DNS in Australia due to a formation lap crash, Isack Hadjar bounced back with five top-10 finishes in the next seven races, including a season-best P6 in Monaco. While his stock continues to rise, he remains grounded about where he stands within the Red Bull driver pipeline.

Since 2019, six different drivers have partnered with Max Verstappen, including Pierre Gasly, Alex Albon, Sergio Pérez, Daniel Ricciardo, Liam Lawson and now Yuki Tsunoda. The second seat has consistently failed to bring sustained performances, weighed down by constant comparison to Verstappen's dominance.

(L-R) Liam Lawson, Isack Hadjar, Max Verstappen, and Yuki Tsunoda during F1 Monaco Grand Prix previews. Source: Getty

The volatility hasn't spared Racing Bulls either. Tsunoda was promoted to the main team after just two races in 2025, replacing Liam Lawson, whose own stint with Racing Bulls lasted barely two weekends. That churn keeps Hadjar cautious and instead, wanting to grow in the Racing Bulls setup.

"I'm well integrated to the team, they like me and I'm happy where I'm at right now. They value me quite high so I think I can only be grateful and I'm very happy with the current situation, it's very good for a rookie," he added.

Isack Hadjar's measured approach stands in contrast to Red Bull Racing's historically aggressive promotion policy and might be the very reason he's flourishing.

Isack Hadjar's standout rookie season leaves Red Bull with a tough decision

Isack Hadjar Visa Cash App Racing Bulls during previews ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Canada. Source: Getty

Isack Hadjar’s rookie campaign with Racing Bulls has quickly become one of the brightest stories this year. While the team is yet to break into podium contention, Hadjar has made the most of the VCARB 02's consistency. He is heading into Montreal with a run of three straight-point finishes.

His former teammate, Yuki Tsunoda, now in the Red Bull senior team, has had a less fruitful season. Tsunoda's best result was P9 in Bahrain, and he's largely struggled to adapt to the RB21's narrow operating window. The contrast between the two drivers has fueled speculation about another mid-season switch, but Hadjar attributes his success to the machinery. He said (via Motorsport Week):

"It's fair to say that because Liam and Yuki are quality drivers, so it's normal to think that... I think I haven't experienced enough maybe a tricky car. So far, my car has been very consistent and not the hardest to drive, so I didn't have weekends where the car felt terrible."

While both Red Bull and Racing Bulls share a power unit and technical linkage, the RB21 is designed with Verstappen in mind and has proven notoriously difficult to handle for his teammates. The VCARB 02, in contrast, has been engineered with a wider performance window, enabling more consistent feedback.

(L-R) Drivers Liam Lawson, Isack Hadjar, Racing Bulls Team Principal Laurent Mekies and CEO Peter Bayer during F1 Academy Round 2. Source: Getty

Given how unstable the Red Bull second seat has been, Racing Bulls CEO Peter Bayer humorously claimed he’d have to 'handcuff' Hadjar to the team to keep him in Faenza. As F1 heads to Canada, if Hadjar keeps delivering, the calls for his promotion will only grow louder, whether he's ready or not.

