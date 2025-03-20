Isack Hadjar breaks silence on Red Bull's Helmut Marko's 'embarrassing' remark after the F1 Australian GP exit

Red Bull Junior and Visa Cash App Cacing Bulls driver Isack Hadjar revealed that he and advisor Helmut Marko had a conversation day after his heartbreaking exit from the 2025 Australian Grand Prix. The Frenchman had a heartbreaking moment at the beginning of his debut race as he crashed into Turn 2 on the formation lap in the slippery conditions at the Albert Park Circuit last weekend.

The 20-year-old was left devastated by the situation and was visibly emotional and could not hold back his tears even after he entered the F1 paddock after his crash. However, Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko was not appreciative of his "tearful show" and called it "embarrassing".

Marko copped up a lot of criticism from F1 fans and oundits alike for his views but in his pre-race press conference for the 2025 Chinese GP, Isack Hadjar defended the Austrian and gave his response to the latter's comments, saying:

"I mean, I found it embarrassing myself. And, you know, Helmut—I had him on the phone a day later, and it’s all good. I mean, I’ve known him for a few years now. I know how he works. Also, I think he said that in German and it was reinterpreted differently."

Hadjar also spoke about the positive reactions from the fans, adding:

"You don’t always get the body language. I didn’t see the footage, so I can’t say much. But apart from that, yeah, I have to say the love from the fans and people, I did not expect that at all when I binned it in the wall. That was nice, yeah."

Hadjar shared an emotional moment with Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton's father Anthony Hamilton, who was first on the scene and went onto give him a tight hug after the former entered the paddock from his crash.

Red Bull junior extends his gratitude to Lewis Hamilton's father for his embrace

Red Bull driver junior and VCARB driver Isack Hadjar mentioned that Lewis Hamilton's father Anthony Hamilton reminded him of the seven-time F1 world champion's moment in Shanghai 2007 when the Brit lost the title after being suck in gravel.

He told the media of his conversation with Anthony Hamilton and reflected:

"Yeah, he said it reminded him of Lewis parking the car at pit entry in Shanghai. It was a nice moment, sharing time with someone like Anthony as well—obviously, the dad of my idol. So that was quite a special moment. And indeed, Lewis sent me a message later that day. Really classy guys."

The Red Bull Academy Driver has often spoken about his love for his racing hero, Lewis Hamilton, and during his rookie race, he managed to get a selfie with the Ferrari driver in the driver's parade.

