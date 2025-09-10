Isack Hadjar comments on his Italian GP result after sensational Zandvoort podium

Isack Hadjar has reflected on his outing at the Italian Grand Prix following his points-scoring finish. The 20-year-old detailed how pleased he was with his recovery driver at the ‘Temple of Speed.’

The Racing Bull driver who failed to progress from Q1 for the first time this campaign was forced to start the Grand Prix from the pit lane after taking a new power unit for the Monza race. However, Hadjar would complete an impressive recovery to finish in the points.

Sharing his thoughts with the media following the Italian Grand Prix, Isack Hadjar stated:

“Very happy. It is the best I could have done today, so now I can go home proud.”

“To be honest, the car has been okay on Friday and then on Saturday really picked up the pace, we just had a terrible Q1 where we didn’t show our potential. I knew starting from the back of the grid, I would be very fast because I knew what I had underneath me. And it really paid off; the strategy was good. I had fun!”

The recovery drive at Monza for Hadjar came off the back of his sensational outing at the Dutch Grand Prix, where he finished on the podium. At the Zandvoort race, the French driver qualified in fourth place and finished the race in third, following an engine blowout suffered by Lando Norris.

Isack Hadjar on his pre-race thoughts before Monza

Isack Hadjar also opened up on pre-race thoughts before the Italian Grand Prix. The Racing Bulls driver was faced with the herculean task of making up positions through the fast Monza track.

Hadjar, who spoke to the media, detailed how he expected to be stuck in a DRS train for most of the race. The former F2 driver, however, detailed how fun it was racing at the circuit as he was able to make the most of the hard tyres in free air.

“Before the race, I thought we’d have got stuck in a DRS train, but instead we made the most of the hard tyres in free air,” he explained.

“Overall, it was a fun race as it felt like we did Quali laps one after the other without tyre degradation. After a frustrating Qualifying and a race start from the pit lane, I think we really deserve this point as a team. Looking forward to getting back to racing in Baku in two weeks' time.”

Isack Hadjar, who went on a streak without finishing in the points, from Canada to Silverstone, returned to his points-scoring form during the Grand Prix in Belgium. The rookie has since continued to improve on his form and has now scored much of his 38 points in the last three races.

