F1 rookie Isack Hadjar has been linked to the Red Bull seat for a midseason swap amid Yuki Tsunoda's underwhelming performance in the RB21. Amid this, VCARB Boss Peter Bayer came out and denied any possibilities about the same, while commenting on the youngster’s future at the Red Bull sister team.

Sergio Perez was sacked ahead of the 2025 season, with Liam Lawson being promoted to the second Red Bull seat. However, just a couple of races into the 2025 season, the Milton Keynes-based team decided to promote former VCARB driver Yuki Tsunoda to Red Bull while Lawson took place at his former team.

Neither Liam Lawson nor Yuki Tsunoda has been able to impress in the RB21, with the Japanese driver only finishing in the points at three race weekends out of the 12 that he's raced in with the Red Bull. Isack Hadjar, on the other hand, has been exceptional in the VCARB and is currently beating his teammate despite being in his rookie season.

Isack Hadjar currently has 22 points to his name, whereas Liam Lawson has 20 points, and Yuki Tsunoda only has 10 points. Amid this, speculations of the Algerian-French moving to Red Bull started circling the paddock. However, VCARB CEO Peter Bayer recently came out and denied the same.

When asked about the possibility of a midseason move to Red Bull for Isack Hadjar, Bayer added,

“We have strong alignment internally that we need to go through this year calmly, with everyone focusing on their jobs. I’m sure that, post-summer break, discussions will start about 2026, but honestly, I dare to say that in ’25, we all want to keep it calm and, talking about Isack, give him the chance to grow, to learn. Honestly, he is incredible.” (via PlanetF1)

Red Bull junior driver and F2 sensation Arvid Lindblad has been hailed and is speculated to make a move to F1 next season. With Yuki Tsunoda's contract ending at the end of the season, and Japanese engine manufacturer Honda moving away from the Milton-Keynes outfit for 2026, Isack Hadjar can be promoted to Red Bull.

Isack Hadjar suggests that Laurent Mekies' move to Red Bull could prove to be “useful”

Red Bull's former Team Principal, Christian Horner, was sacked by the team on July 9, 2025, with immediate effect. VCARB Team Principal Laurent Mekies replaced Horner at the Milton-Keynes outfit. Amid the speculations around Isack Hadjar’s move to Red Bull, the Algerian-French driver came out and commented on how Mekies' move could prove to be “useful”, as he said ahead of the Belgian GP,

“If I had to work with him (Mekies), it would be easier, that’s for sure. It would sound more familiar. I can’t hide it—it’s useful, for sure. But we’ll see. There are 12 more races, so I need to keep pushing. You’re only as good as your last race.”

Alan Permane took over as the VCARB Team Principal and will be leading Hadjar and Lawson to the end of the 2025 season.

