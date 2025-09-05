Isack Hadjar issues clear stance on 2026 switch to Red Bull replacing Yuki Tsunoda

Isack Hadjar remains firm in his stance that he is not yet ready to step into the Red Bull seat in 2025 as Yuki Tsunoda’s replacement. Speaking to the media ahead of the 2025 Italian Grand Prix, the Racing Bulls rookie suggested that while next season may come too soon, 2026 could be a more realistic prospect given the upcoming regulations overhaul.

Earlier this year, Hadjar admitted he did not feel prepared to partner Max Verstappen at Red Bull. However, the Frenchman has since impressed in his debut campaign, scoring a podium and consistently outperforming his teammate, Liam Lawson, thereby strengthening his case for a future promotion.

Despite growing speculation that he could replace Tsunoda at the end of the season, Hadjar reiterated his position, pointing to 2026 as the more attractive opportunity. With new regulations set to reset the competitive order, he argued that both Red Bull drivers would play an equal role in car development, making it a more appealing scenario than stepping up prematurely in 2025. For now, Hadjar is focused on the nine remaining races of his rookie season, continuing to prove his worth to the Red Bull hierarchy.

Asked if he was ready to become Verstappen’s teammate, unlike what he had said earlier in the year, Isack Hadjar said:

“To be honest, at the start of the year, they were asking me if I was feeling ready to jump in the Red Bull this year. And the answer is still no, because I don't see the point of doing that right now. But '26 is a different question because it's a brand new start for the team. There won't be this talk of the second car thing. This wouldn't be a thing because it's a brand new car for everyone. You will be in a phase where you need to direct the car into the right direction. So no, I think this is actually interesting.

It's obviously something I have in mind. There's nine races left to prove I can keep doing a very good job. If I start getting beaten every race weekend until the end of the year, then it's not going to be good for me.”

Helmut Marko praises Isack Hadjar as a talent that can match Max Verstappen

Helmut Marko believes Isack Hadjar can hold his own against Max Verstappen. The Red Bull senior advisor praised the rookie for proving himself with flawless drives and consistent performances. He also highlighted that the 20-year-old never blamed the car for sub-par performances, instead taking responsibility himself, a quality Marko considers invaluable. The Austrian veteran reiterated his stance that Red Bull prefers to fill their second seat from within their own talent pool.

Asked about Hadjar’s performances and trajectory as a talent, the Red Bull advisor told Kleine Zeitung, as quoted by PlanetF1:

“He’s a funny guy who never blames the car, but always only himself. Also, he doesn’t make any mistakes and that’s really surprising for a new driver. He certainly has this mental strength to be able to hold his own against Verstappen.”

On the potential candidates for the Red Bull second seat, Marko said:

“Basically, we want to stick to our driver pool when it comes to the cockpits for 2026. Of course, if a super talent comes along, we won’t look away, but that’s not the case at the moment.”

Marko has often had the final say in the driver lineup for both the Red Bull senior and junior teams. With Christian Horner out of the picture, Marko’s impression is widely seen as decisive in shaping the futures of Red Bull drivers. Following the Dutch GP, speculation has grown that Isack Hadjar could replace Yuki Tsunoda at Red Bull in 2026, though some suggest the move could come sooner. Red Bull continues to struggle with the performance of their second car, and its lack of results has left the team fourth in the constructors’ championship.

