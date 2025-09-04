Isack Hadjar refuses moving to Red Bull mid-season: "I don't see the point of doing that"

Racing Bulls driver Isack Hadjar revealed that he does not "see the point of" getting promoted to Red Bull Racing mid-season in 2025, owing to his outstanding performance as a rookie. He has been one of the strongest rookie drivers this season, and he also scored a podium earlier in the Netherlands.

Hadjar has been extremely consistent with his performances and managed to keep a strong P4 throughout the race in Zandvoort earlier. It eventually turned into his first podium after Lando Norris, who was running P2, had a mechanical failure. The Frenchman became the fifth youngest driver to step on the podium in Formula 1.

Owing to his impressive performances, he has been tipped to move to Red Bull soon in the future, considering the team hasn't had a very strong driver for their second seat this season.

However, Isack Hadjar does not see that happening. Speaking to the media, he mentioned that he is not yet ready to take on the pressure and finds it a pointless move.

"At the start of the year, you were asking me if I was feeling ready to jump in the Red Bull this year – and the answer is still ‘no,'" he said. "I don’t see the point of doing that right now,"

However, the 2026 season could be an opportunity for him to peek at.

Isack Hadjar could think of moving to Red Bull in the 2026 F1 season

It has been speculated for quite some time that Red Bull has developed their car around Max Verstappen's driving style, which makes it difficult for other drivers to pilot on the track, and hence, the lack of performance.

However, Isack Hadjar feels the picture could change for the 2026 F1 season. He claimed that the new regulations would reset the team, and there wouldn't be a "second car."

"But 2026 is a different question, because it’s a brand new start for the team. There won’t be this talk of a ‘second car’ thing," he added. "This won’t be a thing because it’s a brand-new car for everyone. You actually will be in a phase where you need to direct the car into the right direction, so I think this is actually interesting."

Isack Hadjar has so far scored 37 points in the season. He has been performing brilliantly amongst the other rookies and is a strong contender for the Rookie of the Year Award.

