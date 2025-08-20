Isack Hadjar reveals what he needs to do to dethrone Yuki Tsunoda from Red Bull and partner Max Verstappen

By Samson Ero
Published Aug 20, 2025 19:40 GMT
F1 Grand Prix of Monaco - Previews - Source: Getty
Liam Lawson, Isack Hadjar, Max Verstappen and Yuki Tsunoda during the F1 Grand Prix of Monaco - Source: Getty