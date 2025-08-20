Isack Hadjar reveals what he needs to do to dethrone Yuki Tsunoda from Red Bull and partner Max Verstappen

Isack Hadjar has recently weighed in on what he would need to do to dethrone Yuki Tsunoda and team up with Max Verstappen at the Red Bull Racing team in the future. The 20-year-old, who is in his debut season with the Racing Bulls outfit, has continued to be linked with a promotion to the Austrian outfit.Hadjar, who could be argued to be the most impressive rookie on the 2025 grid, has continued to earn plaudits for his mental strength — something which many have hinted would be pivotal to achieving success at the Red Bull Racing outfit — especially off the back of his crash on his debut at the season-opening Australian Grand Prix.Talks of the French driver joining the Milton Keynes-based outfit have continued to gain strength, especially given the underwhelming form of Yuki Tsunoda with the team. During his interaction with the media, Hadjar himself weighed in on what he would require to replace the Japanese driver and join Verstappen at Red Bull.“When I can be on top of it and not making any mistakes, then yeah, I can think,” Hadjar said via MotorsportsWeek.When quizzed further if he was dreaming of a drive alongside Verstappen, he responded:“I’m dreaming of scoring in the points.”Talks of Isack Hadjar replacing Yuki Tsunoda at Red Bull have continued to linger, even with the Formula 1 season on a mid-season break. The Japanese driver, on his part, has largely been tight-lipped about his future at the Milton Keynes team.Former F1 driver passes brutal verdict on Yuki TsunodaFormer Formula 1 driver Robert Doornbos has weighed in on Yuki Tsunoda’s stint at the Red Bull Racing outfit. The 43-year-old detailed that the performance of the Japanese has been the ‘worst’ he has seen in the history of the team.Doornbos, who himself raced for the Milton Keynes-based outfit, detailed how painful the performance of Tsunoda is for the whole team. Sharing his thoughts via media outlet Motorsport, he stated:&quot;Yuki's performance in the second seat is the worst performance ever in the history of the team - for a second driver. That is a very painful observation. I think Yuki is a great guy, and I also think he has shown really nice things in his very long F1 career. But at Red Bull, it is far from pretty what he does with that car. That's just painful for the whole team. That does not deserve a seat for 2026. I think he realises that himself.&quot;Indeed, Yuki Tsunoda’s stint at the Red Bull Racing team has played out as a far departure from what he would have envisioned when he was promoted ahead of the Japanese Grand Prix. The 25-year-old has only been able to record points-scoring finishes in two of his 12 races with the team so far, with his last points-scoring finish being a 10th place at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.