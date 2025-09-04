Isack Hadjar reveals “the most pleasing part” of his sensational Dutch GP podium

Isack Hadjar stormed to his first Formula 1 podium last time out during the Dutch Grand Prix weekend. Having had a few days to reflect, the French driver has now identified what he considers the most pleasing part of his top-three finish at Zandvoort.

The 20-year-old, who spoke to the media during the media day of the Italian Grand Prix, detailed how he went through every emotion after taking the checkered flag at the race at the Dutch dunes. The Racing Bulls driver subsequently dubbed it as the most pleasing part of his top-three finish.

“There was no word, I just went through in my mind all the struggles I’ve been facing in my career to get to F1,” he said.

“That’s all I thought about really, all the struggles and all the pain. I’m just happy I never [gave] up. This is the most pleasing part, even during the race I knew I was going to finish fourth. I thought, ‘I’m in control with fourth place, we’re doing an outstanding job.”

Isack Hadjar’s outing at the Dutch Grand Prix marked the best race result of any driver in the Red Bull sister team since Pierre Gasly recorded a race victory during the 2020 Italian Grand Prix. The podium finish for Hadjar also witnessed him become the youngest French driver to clinch a top-three finish in a race in the history of Formula 1.

Isack Hadjar speaks on his broken Dutch GP trophy

Isack Hadjar also weighed in on his broken trophy from the Dutch Grand Prix. The Racing Bulls driver witnessed his third-place floral Delft Blue trophy split in half during his post-race celebration.

Hadjar, who appeared not too concerned about the damaged trophy, continued with his celebration with the Faenza-based team. Quizzed about the state of his trophy during media day of the Monza race, he stated:

“Honestly, I don’t even know where my trophy is, my broken trophy. The team is taking care of it, I guess. I left it in good hands, both parts.

“I don’t know what’s going on. I’ll get a new one, I know that, but I want my broken one... We don’t care about the new one because it’s not part of the Grand Prix history!”

With Isack Hadjar’s trophy-breaking incident, the 20-year-old joins a list of drivers who have damaged their trophies after a podium finish. Only recently, the McLaren team damaged their Lego-inspired winner's trophy from the British Grand Prix. Also, team driver Lando Norris accidentally damaged Max Verstappen’s trophy during the 2023 Hungarian Grand Prix race.

Hadjar is, however, expected to be handed a new trophy, as confirmed by a spokesperson of the Dutch pottery maker, Royal Delft.

