Isack Hadjar speaks out on his Red Bull hopes with the 2026 seat decision approaching

Visa Cash App Racing Bulls driver Isack Hadjar revealed that he would approach the upcoming US Grand Prix similarly to other weekends ahead of Red Bull's key decision in Mexico next weekend. The French driver has arguably been the most impressive rookie of the season and even achieved a podium in Zandvoort a couple of races ago.

The 20-year-old has been touted to be in a prime position to replace Yuki Tsunoda for the 2026 season for the second seat at the Austrian team. Although the Milton Keynes-based outfit are yet to announce its driver lineups for next year, they had informed the media that they would decide on the subject around the Mexican GP.

When asked about the same in Austin, Isack Hadjar told the media in his pre-race interviews that he was not aware of any such timelines and said:

"I didn't know that. Honestly, it doesn't change my approach at all. I've been saying it for a million times, like maybe a lot of talking, but when you're trapped in the car and I drive, I really don't think about something else than just doing the best I can do. So that's it."

When asked if he would be available to drive the RB21 for the last three races of the year, he replied:

“Yeah, definitely. I think that would be... I don't know, but if I'm 100% sure and I get the opportunity to take some advance, then yes. But at the same time, it's a completely new car next year, so it's also pointless in a way.”

Hadjar has scored 39 points in the 2025 season and sits P9 in the driver's standings ahead of Yuki Tsunoda and Lian Lawson.

Isack Hadjar analyzes his rookie campaign in F1

VCARB driver Isack Hadjar believed that he has had a rollercoaster of a season with varying performances throughout the course of the year.

As per SB Nation, the French driver remarked and gave an honest assessment, saying:

“Good enough, I would say. Very up and down as well. But, you know, it’s a rookie season. You make mistakes. You learn. You try things that work, that don’t work. So, yeah, I would say, just up and down. In a good way.”

When asked when he stopped feeling like a rookie in the sport, he added:

“I wouldn’t say there was one race, but I definitely felt like at some point. Throughout the season, I would go on a track, I wouldn’t know, and be right there, straight away, very fast, very competitive. So yeah, I would say definitely around mid-season, I clearly felt like I’ve done a step.”

Isack Hadjar is the second-highest scoring rookie on the grid so far, behind Kimi Antonelli, who has scored 88 points with Mercedes.

