"It actually makes a difference" - Valtteri Bottas on Alfa Romeo vs Aston Martin fight in 2022 F1 season

Valtteri Bottas claims Alfa Romeo and Aston Martin's battle in the 2022 constructors' championship makes a difference as finishing higher or lower on the table grants teams more prize money. The Finn scored one point at the 2022 F1 Mexican GP, showing that his car can be competitive in the right circumstances.

Bottas' 2022 campaign is obviously a big step down when compared to his five-year stint at Mercedes. The driver has amassed a total of 47 points and currently sits in 10th place in the drivers' standings. His team, Alfa Romeo, is in a heated battle with Silverstone-based Aston Martin for sixth place in the constructors' championship.

While most fans aren't bothered about teams outside the top three, Valtteri Bottas highlights that finishing sixth or seventh at the end of the year can lead to substantially different sums of prize money and wind tunnel time for teams. Bottas spoke about his team's fight with Aston Martin ahead of the 2022 F1 Brazilian GP, saying:

"We try to take the opportunity. Now, with the recent upgrades we definitely have found a bit more pace. So we're hopeful that we can be competitive here and score points because it is getting pretty close with Aston, only two go so and you know, for us, either being sixth or seventh in the Constructors’ Championship, it actually makes a difference. So hopefully it's a good one."

Valtteri Bottas claims dissatisfaction is keeping Lewis Hamilton from leaving the sport

Valtteri Bottas claims Lewis Hamilton is not satisfied with the end of the 2021 season and how the 2022 season has gone - citing the two as the main reasons for a potential contract extension for the seven-time world champion. Mercedes failed to get on top of the 2022 aerodynamic regulations, and as a consequence failed to challenge Max Verstappen and Red Bull this year.

Speaking about his former teammate, Bottas said:

"I think he's not satisfied with obviously the end of last year, and also this year. He [Hamilton] seems like he is still enjoying it, and I think recently he's been back at his level again. Why not [stay]? He loves racing."

Lewis Hamilton claims he is looking to extend his contract with the German team and will try his best to secure a record-breaking eighth title victory in the sport. The Briton is still searching for his first victory in 2022 and will be clutching at straws to make it happen before the season ends in two races' time.

