"It always goes bad man": A heartbroken Lance Stroll after getting eliminated in F1 Singapore GP Q1

Lance Stroll has sounded extremely dejected following his Q1 exit in the 2025 Singapore Grand Prix qualifying. In line with this, Stroll has even said that qualifying 'always goes bad' for him at the Marina Bay Street Circuit.

In the Q1 session, Lance Stroll (P17) has been knocked out alongside Gabriel Bortoleto (P16), Franco Colapinto (P18), Esteban Ocon (P19), and Alpine's Pierre Gasly (P20). On his final run in Q1, Stroll was just not able to make up enough time to go ahead into Q2.

Moreover, following his exit, he has added the following via the Aston Martin team radio:

"So unbelievable, it just always goes bad man!!"

Since arriving in Singapore, Lance Stroll has had mixed sessions in the Aston Martin challenger. He has been behind his teammate in terms of pace, and the same happened in the Q1 session.

In 2023, Stroll even had a huge crash at the circuit in qualifying, and because of this, he was not able to take part in the main race. With him starting tomorrow's race from the south end of the grid, he will have to overtake a lot of cars to find himself in the top 10.

"Some good laps today": Lance Stroll post Friday practice

While Lance Stroll has sounded dejected following his Q1 Singapore GP exit, he was quite positive about his chances following Friday's running at the track. In Free Practice 2, Stroll ended his outing behind Oscar Piastri (P1), Isack Hadjar (P2), Max Verstappen (P3), Fernando Alonso (P4), and Lando Norris (P5) in sixth place.

After the end of the session, he came up with an in-depth analysis via the post-session interviews and added the following:

"Yeah, some good laps today, we learned a lot. I think we improved the car from the beginning of the day, till the end of the day. So that was good, and, yeah, just see what we can do tomorrow." Via F1.

Stroll further added the following on track evolution from FP1 to FP2:

"Yeah, it's very different for sure, the temperature dropping, the sun coming down, it was very, very different in FP2, so yeah, I had a very different feeling in FP2, we were competitve in that sesssion."

While Lance Stroll is no longer taking part in the ongoing 2025 Singapore GP qualifying, Fernando Alonso has made it all the way into Q3 in his Aston Martin. In the ongoing 2025 season, Alonso has done extremely well to extract the maximum out of the car when it has proved competitive at certain racetracks.

However, when it comes to the drivers' standings, Stroll is currently ahead of his teammate. The Canadian driver has so far managed 32 points in comparison to Fernando Alonso's 30.

