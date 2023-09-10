“It is becoming a goal now”: Red Bull set sights on history after targeting never-achieved F1 record

Red Bull team advisor Helmut Marko mentioned that winning every race for the remainder of the season is becoming one of their goals.

The Austrian team has showcased a dominance this season that has been pretty rare in the history of motorsport. They have won all 14 races thus far this season. They can become the first team in history to win every single race in a calendar if they perform the same in the remaining eight races.

Speaking with Motorsport.com, Marko claimed that this could become one of their main goals if Red Bull are able to win in Singapore next weekend. He said:

"First of all our goal is to secure the world championships. But let's say if we win in Singapore, then the chance is there that we can win all the races. Of course, it is becoming a goal now."

He added:

"In the beginning of the season, it was not realistic to win all the races and it has never happened before. McLaren was stopped here, so the press constructed a story that the curse would hit us as well, but we didn't let it hit us."

Can Red Bull win in Singapore next weekend?

Helmut Marko said that they have been competitive on every track this season and emerged as winners. So, it would be difficult to count them out as favorites heading into the Singapore GP next weekend.

The Red Bull team advisor said:

"Like every race, we have had a competitive car everywhere so why should that not be the case in Singapore? But I have to say Ferrari and especially Leclerc is a specialist around there. If they are faster in qualifying, then it could become a problem for us because overtaking in Singapore is very difficult."

However, team boss Christian Horner wasn't so confident and added:

"There are so many elements, whether it's reliability, whether it's luck, whether it's strategy, whether it's a pitstop, whether it's pace. Weather - there are so many elements."

Despite all the trepidations from the team, it should not be forgotten that they won in Singapore last year with Sergio Perez. They can do so again this year with either of their drivers.

It will be fascinating to see if there are any other teams on the grid that can challenge Red Bull next weekend or till the end of the season.