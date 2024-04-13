“It can be a little bit annoying”: Lewis Hamilton’s ‘number 1 fan’ speaks about being related to the Mercedes driver

Nicolas Hamilton talked about the "annoying" part of being seven-time Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton's brother.

Being the seven-time F1 world champion's younger brother sure has its advantages, and it is the same that Nicolas Hamilton feels. He claimed to be Lewis' biggest fan but also stated that it can sometimes be annoying as he feels a loss of self-identity.

Talking on Sky News, he revealed how it can sometimes be "annoying" to be Lewis Hamilton's younger brother.

"It's not annoying. I'm Lewis's number one fan for sure. It can be a little bit annoying when everybody just relates me to him and calls me Lewis Hamilton's brother."

"No, I'm definitely my own person. I have my own identity, have my own story, and I'm not trying to compete against Lewis Hamilton."

Nicolas Hamilton added that his life tells a different story, which he wants other people to know and motivate them through it.

"My part in life is to try and use what I've gone through in my life to inspire other people, everybody, people with disabled people, parents of disabled children, but also just general humans that struggle for everyday purpose, because there's a lot of us that do."

Hamilton suffers from cerebral palsy, but that does not limit his passion for racing like his elder brother. He races in the British Touring Car Championship in a specially modified car.

Nicolas Hamilton reveals how he drives a specially modded car, following Lewis Hamilton's footsteps in racing

As mentioned, Nicolas Hamilton was diagnosed with cerebral palsy early in his life, a disorder that affects the movement or muscle tone of a person.

Participating in motorsports with a disorder that affects motor abilities is not an easy task to do. Hamilton revealed that he cannot "flex" his ankles, which is a way most drivers use to brake and accelerate during races.

"I can't flex my ankles. A lot of racing drivers flex their ankles to accelerate and brake."

To aid with this, he revealed that his car is a specially modified car that has only two pedals and a hand-operated clutch, which makes it possible for him to drive.

"So I have a modification in the car, which is a hand clutch on the steering wheel, and then I have two pedals instead of three. So I have an accelerator and brake.

"And yeah, I just got to keep myself fit and train myself to be almost like an able-bodied driver."

Nicolas Hamilton continues to inspire, racing against able-bodied drivers in the series.