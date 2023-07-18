"It was a complete disaster": Daniel Ricciardo's first simulator session for Red Bull was not ideal

Red Bull boss Christian Horner claims Daniel Ricciardo's first simulator session with the team after returning from McLaren was disastrous. The Australian driver was let go from the Woking team at the end of 2022 and made his way back home to the Bulls.

Ricciardo failed to impress with the Papaya team and was regularly outperformed by his less experienced teammate Lando Norris. Despite winning the 2021 Italian GP, the Honey Badger was sacked in favor of Oscar Piastri, who races alongside Norris in 2023.

The eight-time GP winner made his way back to Red Bull to serve as the third driver to Sergio Perez and Max Verstappen, with Horner claiming that he had picked up some improper driving habits while at McLaren.

Daniel Ricciardo @danielricciardo Race week. Haven’t said that in a while. Cool.

Commenting on Daniel Ricciardo's first simulator session with Red Bull after rejoining the team, Christian Horner told the F1 Nation podcast:

"He came in and drove the simulator the day after Abu Dhabi (2022) and it was a complete disaster. He picked up every bad habit imaginable. He was working with his previous engineer and with each session he just got better and better. You could see his confidence growing to the point that he was absolutely on the pace."

Red Bull pleased with Ford engine developments for 2026

Team boss Christian Horner says that the Austrian team is seeing some interesting developments from Ford at Red Bull Powertrains. The American giants are helping the Austrian team develop its 2026 engine once the PU regulations change.

Ford's vast experience in electric vehicle production is likely to help the Milton-Keynes-based team massively once the sport introduces its new PU regulations come 2026.

While RBPT will handle the combustion side of it, the American company will help out with the electrical component, which is being prioritized by the sport. The Red Bull boss said, as per Autosport.com:

"I think that where they bring a lot of interesting knowledge is the investment they're making in their electrification and cell technology."

He added:

"Combustion is niche to F1. But I really think on the electrical side we're meeting with the Ford guys on a weekly basis, and seeing some really interesting developments.”

The Austrian team's form is almost entirely dependent on the way it develops its engine for 2026. However, with Ford backing the team, it will be interesting to see if the Milton-Keynes squad is able to maintain its dominance in the coming years.