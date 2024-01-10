“It’d be wrong to say we understood everything” - Aston Martin chief insists the team have a clear vision in evolving their 2024 F1 contender

Aston Martin's team principal Mike Krack claims that the team have ample understanding regarding their car concept and know which direction to head in the 2024 F1 season. In the second half of the 2023 season, the British team was fully focused on understanding their car and finding ways to improve in the future.

In an exclusive interview on Aston Martin's website, Krack reportedly admitted that, though they did understand most of the aspects of the AMR23, they did not catch everything.

On the other hand, he cautioned everyone that even though Aston Martin knows the approach they are taking for 2024, it does not mean they will enter the season with all guns blazing and start winning from Bahrain. He said:

“We did understand the car by the end of the season – but it would be wrong to say we understood absolutely everything about the AMR23. We understood a great deal, we know what we want to do for 2024 and the direction we need to go in with next year’s car – but that doesn’t necessarily mean we’re going to turn up at the season-opener in Bahrain next year and be fighting for the race win.”

Expand Tweet

Aston Martin's season was great from hindsight but was plagued with issues when put under a microscope, feels F1 pundit

F1 pundit Scott Mitchell Malm recently dove deep into Aston Martin's overall performance in the 2023 F1 season.

Scott claimed that he spoke with Mike Krack, and they talked about various aspects regarding the team. Even if the team's performance in 2023 appears fantastic in retrospect, Krack asserted that there were a number of issues that became apparent when examining minute details.

"If you take a broad overview - which is what [Mike] Krack was saying in Abu Dhabi - if you take a broad overview, there is no negative. We got way more points than last year, we scored podiums, we proved that we had the capacity to start the year as one of the best teams," he said on The Race F1 podcast.

"But I got Krack to admit this as well: You zoom in, and you find problems. It's not just the development rate, there is also some annoying nigling reliability problems that genuinely inflict Stroll's side of the garage more than Alonso's side," he added.

The Silverstone-based team had the second-fastest car at the start of the 2023 season, with Fernando Alonso bagging several podiums. Unfortunately, they ended the season in fifth place with only 280 points.