"It is very difficult to understand the politics of Helmut Marko": Red Bull's impulsive hiring and possible firing of Nyck de Vries is puzzling

Italian journalist Roberto Chinchero mentioned that it was difficult for him to understand how Red Bulla advisor Dr. Helmut Marko chooses his drivers in F1.

This comes after reports surfaced that the Austrian might be looking to replace AlphaTauri driver Nyck de Vries mid-season.

Given his lack of performances in the first five races of the season, the Dutch driver has come under scrutiny for not being able to match his teammate Yuki Tsunoda in 2023. He was picked by Marko as a replacement for departing Pierre Gasly after his heroics in Monza last season.

While appearing on the F1 Nation podcast, the Italian journalist said:

“About De Vries, I don’t know why…I just wrote a story last week that this guy was chosen after one race, because of one race and the risk is of to be fired after five races! So, it’s very difficult to understand the politics of Helmut Marko.”

“If you think, now there are on the starting grid drivers like [Pierre] Gasly, like [Carlos] Sainz that were Red Bull drivers. And in the end they went to the [driver] market to keep [Sergio] Perez because they have no drivers available.”

"We do need to sort of consider where we are relative to the Red Bull" - Aston Martin's Dan Fallows

Aston Martin F1 Technical Director Dan Fallows mentioned that the AMR23 can improve in all areas but first, they have to judge where they stand as compared to Red Bull.

As per Motorsport.com, he said:

"We do we need to sort of consider where we are relative to the Red Bull. But I think there are areas we believe where we're relatively strong. Also, we have to optimize our car for every particular circuit, which means that sometimes there may be aspects of whether it's low-speed, or high-speed corners, which aren't quite as strong as some other competitors."

“The Red Bull as a concept has been evolved for a bit longer than ours. We obviously very publicly went to a different concept early last year. We are still developing that. We think we've made a very big step this year, but we still have a little way to go. And I think honestly, I wouldn't point to sort of one single area of it. I think we just need to improve everything, really.”

It will be fascinating to see if Aston Martin can indeed catch the world champions in the remaining races or if they decide to make a dart next season.

