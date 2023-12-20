“It doesn’t really interest me” - Max Verstappen not interested in watching Lewis Hamilton’s ‘over dramatized’ film

Max Verstappen claimed he would not be watching Lewis Hamilton's fictional film starring Hollywood's Brad Pitt. Hamilton is one of the many producers in the film, and parts of it were recorded during the 2023 F1 British GP as well. However, Verstappen showed little to no interest in it.

Speaking to Formule1.nl, the Dutchman stated that he has watched several Brad Pitt films and clarified that he likes films in general. He also revealed that before the 2023 F1 US GP, a few clips from the film were shown in the drivers' meeting with an explanation of how it was being filmed.

“Yes, so many. Ocean’s Eleven, Ocean’s Twelve and so on, those roles stick with me. I like films anyway and Brad Pitt is of course a super actor. Before the US Grand Prix in Austin, I saw a few clips from the new film. They were shown during the drivers’ meeting with an explanation of how they had filmed it all,” Max Verstappen said (via @f1_naija on X).

However, he added that he is neither interested in the filming process nor in the film itself since it is based on his own sport. He claimed that though many would love a fictional story with overdramatized moments, he is not someone who loves that.

“Nice to see, but it doesn’t really interest me that much. I don’t need to see a film of my own sport. This film is of course a made-up story and everything is always over-dramatised, you have to love that. I personally don’t have that much with that,” Verstappen added.

Expand Tweet

Lewis Hamilton's film starring Brad Pitt still does not have an official release date and is in the filming stage at the moment.

Max Verstappen criticized the 2023 F1 Las Vegas GP for its glamour

The 2023 F1 Las Vegas GP was certainly the most dazzling race in 2023. Since it was held in the entertainment capital of the world, it had plenty of fluff surrounding it.

Max Verstappen, however, made it clear that he was not a fan of the race weekend in general because of how flashy it was. Speaking with the media ahead of the race, including Sportskeeda, the Red Bull star did not hold back on his criticism and said:

“It’s 99 percent show and one percent sporting event. Not a lot of emotions to be honest. I mean, I don’t like… I just want to always focus on the performance side of things, I don’t like all the things around it anyway. I know of course there are some places that you know (it is) part of it, but let’s say it’s not my interest.”

Expand Tweet

Despite criticizing the spectacle and the track itself, Max Verstappen won the 2023 F1 Las Vegas GP and even sang 'Viva Las Vegas' on the radio after crossing the line.