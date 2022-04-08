"It would be very easy, but it would have to be with the right partner" - Red Bull on working with Porsche amidst possible tie-up news

Red Bull team boss Christian Horner commented on the announcement made by the Volkswagen Group earlier this week regarding their interest in entering F1. The German automaker will enter two of its brands under the upcoming generation of power unit regulations that are set to come into effect in 2026.

As reported by Motorsport, Horner described it as "great news for Formula 1 that two brands like that are looking at entering Formula 1." He further said:

“It would be very easy, but it would have to be with the right partner of course. It would therefore be logical for us to hold discussions with both OEMs, or any serious OEM. For us, Powertrains is ongoing, it’s on schedule, and we’re really excited about the talent that we’ve managed to attract into the business.”

Describing the progress made with the Red Bull Powertrains division, Horner added, saying:

“The first single cylinder engine will be imminently running for the 2026 rules. We move into the new facility at the end of May. The recruitment, we’ve attracted some fantastic talent into the group. So yeah, we’re pleased with the progress.”

Audi and Porsche are two brands that are in the "final evaluation phase" of entering the sport. With Honda's exit last year, the Austrian team is expected to link up with Porsche and is reportedly already in serious talks regarding the same.

Red Bull's Max Verstappen comments on two new brands in F1

Audi and Porsche are two great brands that have officially revealed plans to enter F1 in 2026.

Meanwhile, Max Verstappen shared that he is looking forward to the future with the two new brands. As reported by The Race, the reigning world champion said:

“I think it’s very exciting and very important for Formula 1 as well. Of course we have great teams, but to have really great brands behind it is really nice. I’m looking forward to what the future will bring.”

Red Bull are currently still running with Honda power units despite the latter's exit from the sport after the end of 2021.

