"It would be too easy to write the car off"- Aston Martin denies reports of neglecting 2022 F1 season to focus on 2023 calendar

Aston Martin team principal Mike Krack has said that it is premature to write off the development of their 2022 car. The Silverstone team boss hinted at more developments in the current car before switching to development of their 2023 one.

On being asked by GPFans about their 2022 car, Krack said that the team's development focus is still on it. Considering the rule changes for the 2023 season and the technical directive, the Aston Martin team principal expressed his preference to develop the current car for as long as they can.

Speaking at the Hungarian GP weekend, Krack said:

“No. I think it would be too easy to write the car off or to write this season off. but I think that would be an excuse somehow - 'We're focusing now on the new one' - and I think that would be not correct. Especially if we were to have a substantial rule change (coming) as we have had (for this year), then it's something that you could discuss. But now the rules are not changing dramatically.”

On the technical directive and its effect on the car's development, the Aston Martin principal said:

“Okay, there is a discussion about raising the floor edges, and these kinds of things for the TD 39, for the porpoising TD. But let's say the regulations stay largely the same. I think what you learned this year, you can carry (over). If we can afford it, I would like to develop the car until the last race.”

"We have one group working on the new car, one group working on the current car" - Aston Martin team principal

The team principal feels they need to work on their 2023 car simultaneously alongside the development of their current one. Krack said that the team have been working on both projects and have the work divided between two groups of personnel.

He elaborated:

“Obviously, you must also start with a new one. You cannot go flat out on this one and completely neglect the other one. At the moment, it is a parallel path. We have one group working on the new car, one group working on the current car. We will not stop now because we cannot finish like we are now.”

Although the Silverstone-based team occupies the penultimate position in the constructor’s championship, the team is confident they will be able to make progress after the summer break.

Reserve driver Nico Hulkenberg recently completed a test for the team. Aston Martin (20) are ninth in the constructor's championship, trailing leaders Red Bull by over 400 points.

