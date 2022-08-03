"It’s fairly standard Fernando Alonso career behavior" - Spaniard's move to Aston Martin 'slightly perplexing', says F1 pundit

Sky F1 broadcaster Ted Kravitz recently shared that while Fernando Alonso's move to Aston Martin seems rather "predictable," he does not see how the team will progress as drastically as the Spaniard expects within three years' time. Kravitz admitted that this move almost suggests that Alonso has no faith that Alpine could get to the top any quicker than Aston Martin.

Speaking about the two-time world champion's shocking move to Aston Martin, Kravitz told Sky Sports:

“It’s fairly standard Fernando Alonso career behaviour that he is betting on a marked improvement in the next three years. That’s something I find slightly perplexing about the whole thing, that at best it will take three years for Aston Martin to be able to win races and challenge for championships. By which point, Fernando will be 44.”

He continued:

“He’s fit as a fiddle and he’s into F1 as he ever was, his break [in 2019 and 2020] refreshed him and he’s not running out of steam like Sebastian Vettel has. But really? And is that to suggest Alpine were never going to get there? Or is he just looking for one more team to see what he could do, a different challenge? It’s all a bit odd.”

Speaking about the forthcoming partnership between the two-time world champion and part-owner of the Aston Martin F1 Team Lawrence Stroll, Kravitz added:

“I thought it was interesting in the press release that Lawrence Stroll said Fernando is a ‘committed winner like me’. I think those two alpha males, if they work together and constructively, can push the team forward. There will be concerns from Alonso fans that if things don’t go the way he wants then you’ve two potentially fiery characters up against each other. But I don’t see any reason why they shouldn’t be productive and push the team on.”

Alpine team boss Otmar Szafnauer previously admitted that Alonso was chasing a long-term contract rather than a single-year extension or a 1+1 deal, which was all that the French outfit allegedly offered. This explains plenty about the 41-year-old's motivation to move to Aston Martin, a team that was willing to offer him a multi-year contract.

Fernando Alonso intends to "win again", and this time with Aston Martin

Fernando Alonso has once again indicated his drive to win in F1 again. In an official announcement whilst confirming his move to Aston Martin, he claimed that the team's "commitment to win" is what attracted him to the team.

He said:

“This Aston Martin team is clearly applying the energy and commitment to win. It is very obvious they have the ambition and passion to succeed in Formula 1. Nobody in Formula 1 today is demonstrating a greater vision and absolute commitment to winning. I intend to win again in this sport and therefore I have to take the opportunities that feel right to me.”

This was certainly a shocking turn of events, given that Alpine is competing at the top of the midfield and currently stands fourth in the Constructor Standings, while Aston Martin is right at the bottom with merely twenty points to its name.

Only time will tell whether Fernando Alonso's decision to move to Aston Martin will pay off.

