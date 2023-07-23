“It feels like it’s the first”: Lewis Hamilton opens up about winning his first pole since 2021 Saudi Arabian GP

Lewis Hamilton sat in the pole position for a Formula 1 race after more than a season for the Hungarian Grand Prix.

The Briton last started the race ahead of the entire pack at the 2021 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix. This time, he edged out Max Verstappen in the RB19, who has dominated this season with six consecutive and a total of eight victories (in 10 races).

Hamilton was filled with joy upon scoring the pole position, and it was very apparent from his radio messages. Talking to Danica Patrick on the paddock, he said:

"I think both. It’s been a crazy year and a half. I’ve lost my voice from shouting so much in the car. It’s amazing that feeling. I feel so grateful to be up here because the team have worked so hard."

Lewis Hamilton added:

"We’ve been pushing so hard over this time, to finally get a pole, it feels like the first time."

With this pole position, Lewis Hamilton now has the highest number of pole positions for the Hungarian Grand Prix. He has secured the position a whopping nine times, the first time being in 2007.

His next best is Australia, with eight positions.

Can Lewis Hamilton end Max Verstappen's 2023 win streak?

Lewis Hamilton hasn't won a single race since the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix of 2021, in over a season (when he scored his last pole position). This pole position at the Hungarian GP, however, gives him ample opportunity for the race.

The track for the Hungarian Grand Prix does not feature many straights and/or fast-paced corners, thus making overtakes very difficult to perform. One of the more iconic performances was seen during the 2021 edition of the Grand Prix. Esteban Ocon won that race after getting the lead after the safety car restart.

Hamilton, starting the race from P1, will have a good opportunity to mark his first victory in over a season. Defending from Max Verstappen could be a little difficult, though, given the excellent RB19. But Red Bull have introduced upgrades for this race, and it is possible that they do not suit the car perfectly.

Verstappen has won six consecutive races this season and continues to extend his lead at the top of the world championship. But a battle with Hamilton could make things go south for him and Red Bull.