"It gets night time and they get f***ing blind": Gabriel Bortoleto rages at Pierre Gasly during F1 Singapore GP FP2

Sauber's Gabriel Bortoleto seemed furious during the final stages of the Singapore GP FP2 session when he encountered the slow-moving Alpine of Pierre Gasly while he was on a quick lap. The Brazilian driver lashed out over the team radio, claiming that the drivers become "blind" during the nighttime.

Ad

Tempers were flaring as we got closer to the end of the Singapore GP FP2 session on Friday. The drivers were eager to complete their qualifying simulations in what was a red-flag-ridden practice session. Gabriel Bortoleto and Pierre Gasly were also caught in an awkward moment with under five minutes of the session to go.

Gasly was on a cooldown lap when Bortoleto, on his quick lap, caught up with him around Turn 14 of the Marina Bay Circuit. The Sauber driver was then in the dirty air of the Alpine all the way through to Turn 19 and the main straight.

Ad

Trending

After finishing his hindered lap, a raging Bortoleto came over the team radio to complain about Gasly, as he said:

"Yeah that's really f***ing nice from the Alpine. It gets night time and they get f***ing blind."

Gabriel Bortoleto ended the FP2 session in P15, just one place behind his teammate Nico Hulkenberg. This rounded off a difficult day at the office for Sauber, who looked to be off the pace at Singapore.

Ad

Things looked even more dire for Alpine in FP2 with Pierre Gasly ending the session in P16. His rookie teammate, Franco Colapinto, also finished the session in P19, after going off the track into Turn 19 during one of his final runs on Friday.

"I think the approach is the same:" Gabriel Bortoleto ahead of his first-ever Singapore GP

Gabriel Bortoleto at the Grand Prix Of Singapore - Source: Getty

Gabriel Bortoleto has claimed that his approach remains the same ahead of his first-ever Singapore Grand Prix. The driver will be racing at the Marina Bay Circuit for the first time in his career on Sunday.

Ad

F1 TV's Lawrence Barretto asked Bortoleto on Thursday if there would be any change in his approach this weekend, to which he replied:

"Not really, I think the approach is the same on every track. Even if it's the first time here in Singapore for me, it's the first time for me at every track with a Formula 1 car. It can be very different.

Ad

"I've done a lot of prep before this weekend obviously. A new track, you need to do a lot more laps in the sim, work more on other things. But, (aiming to) just take it in a easy way and build up through the weekend," he added.

Bortoleto has continued his solid performances throughout his rookie F1 season. The 20-year-old has found himself in the top 10 in four of the last seven Grands Prix, as he sits 18th in the drivers' standings with 18 points.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Samyak Sharma Samyak Sharma is a Motorsports journalist at Sportskeeda, covering Formula One and IndyCar. A graduate in Mass Media and Journalism, he aims to transform his lifelong passion for playing and following sports into a thriving career in sports journalism. He believes that sports naturally deliver the most compelling stories, needing no script to captivate the world.



Samyak is dedicated to providing detailed and insightful coverage, keeping an eye on all developments on and off the track to ensure timely and accurate reporting. He closely follows Max Verstappen, inspired by the Dutchman's ability to balance precision and aggression on the track.



Samyak envisions the continued growth of motorsports globally and hopes to see Formula One return to the V8 engines while still continuing to be sustainable. As for IndyCar, he envisions greater international exposure to rival the global reach of F1.



Outside the world of motorsports, Samyak immerses himself in his love for football and cricket, passionately cheering for his favorite team, Manchester United. He also enjoys catching the occasional tennis match, broadening his appreciation for sports. Know More