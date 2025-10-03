"It gets night time and they get f***ing blind": Gabriel Bortoleto rages at Pierre Gasly during F1 Singapore GP FP2

Sauber's Gabriel Bortoleto seemed furious during the final stages of the Singapore GP FP2 session when he encountered the slow-moving Alpine of Pierre Gasly while he was on a quick lap. The Brazilian driver lashed out over the team radio, claiming that the drivers become "blind" during the nighttime.
Tempers were flaring as we got closer to the end of the Singapore GP FP2 session on Friday. The drivers were eager to complete their qualifying simulations in what was a red-flag-ridden practice session. Gabriel Bortoleto and Pierre Gasly were also caught in an awkward moment with under five minutes of the session to go.
Gasly was on a cooldown lap when Bortoleto, on his quick lap, caught up with him around Turn 14 of the Marina Bay Circuit. The Sauber driver was then in the dirty air of the Alpine all the way through to Turn 19 and the main straight.
After finishing his hindered lap, a raging Bortoleto came over the team radio to complain about Gasly, as he said:
"Yeah that's really f***ing nice from the Alpine. It gets night time and they get f***ing blind."
Gabriel Bortoleto ended the FP2 session in P15, just one place behind his teammate Nico Hulkenberg. This rounded off a difficult day at the office for Sauber, who looked to be off the pace at Singapore.
Things looked even more dire for Alpine in FP2 with Pierre Gasly ending the session in P16. His rookie teammate, Franco Colapinto, also finished the session in P19, after going off the track into Turn 19 during one of his final runs on Friday.
"I think the approach is the same:" Gabriel Bortoleto ahead of his first-ever Singapore GP
Gabriel Bortoleto has claimed that his approach remains the same ahead of his first-ever Singapore Grand Prix. The driver will be racing at the Marina Bay Circuit for the first time in his career on Sunday.
F1 TV's Lawrence Barretto asked Bortoleto on Thursday if there would be any change in his approach this weekend, to which he replied:
"Not really, I think the approach is the same on every track. Even if it's the first time here in Singapore for me, it's the first time for me at every track with a Formula 1 car. It can be very different.
"I've done a lot of prep before this weekend obviously. A new track, you need to do a lot more laps in the sim, work more on other things. But, (aiming to) just take it in a easy way and build up through the weekend," he added.
Bortoleto has continued his solid performances throughout his rookie F1 season. The 20-year-old has found himself in the top 10 in four of the last seven Grands Prix, as he sits 18th in the drivers' standings with 18 points.