"It was going to take something from the racing gods" - Christian Horner on beating Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes

Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes were extremely difficult to beat in the final race, according to Red Bull F1 team boss Christian Horner. Speaking at the FIA Champions' press conference ahead of the Annual Prize Giving, the Red Bull executive thought it was going to take a miracle to beat their rivals.

Speaking of Hamilton and Mercedes’ domination in the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Horner said:

“Lewis and Mercedes had the quicker package in Abu Dhabi and it was going to take something from the racing gods. I am quite pleased I've got a direct line now, so obviously if I can't talk to Michael in the future, I will use that line.”

With the radio line to the race director being cut, Horner referred in jest to a direct line to the racing gods to bless them in a race the next time they were unlucky. According to him, Hamilton and Mercedes were set to win the race and the driver’s championship, until the last lap flipped out of their favor.

Christian Horner believes his team had hard luck compared to Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes

Christian Horner felt there were many instances in the season, such as Silverstone, Azerbaijan, and Hungary, where luck did not favor his team. The 48-year-old believes Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes have had a lot more luck than them this season, especially in the last race.

Reflecting on his team's fortunes and misfortunes throughout the season, Horner said:

“So we’ve felt many things have gone against us this year but things have a way of working themselves out and balancing themselves over the course of the year. I think I said on the commentary on the pit-wall, that the championship looked like it was gone.”

Lewis Hamilton had the momentum of the championship favoring him for almost three consecutive race weekends until the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. Although the controversial end of the race upset him and his team, it was the only lucky moment that favored his rivals.

