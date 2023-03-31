“It would be great” - F1 CEO open to idea of London GP but admits talks haven’t begun yet

F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali has said that there's a possibility for the sport to race in London but that they do not have any plans for it at the moment.

In the last few years, there has been a lot of demand from various countries who have expressed their desire to host F1 races. Domenicali had previously said that the sport has the ability to organise more than 30 races in a calendar but that he's happy with the current schedule.

When asked about a possible race in London, he told Sky Sports:

"Why not? It would be great – I think London has other priorities maybe to tackle, but of course there will be a great project, and we will be ready to discuss it."

"I think we're not looking for introduction before Imola" - Mercedes F1 team boss

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has said that the team will not introduce any upgrades before Imola during the European swing. Speaking to Sky Sports, he said:

"We're doing good steps, good developments, but you've got to run them, confirm them, produce them. So, I think we're not looking for an introduction before Imola. We want to do it right also. That's going in a good direction. But we shouldn't expect like a miracle: suddenly we are on the pole by half a second. I think it's more like consolidating our place between Ferrari, Aston Martin and us. That would be a good step."

He added:

"We had a bit of a moment where it became so much clearer after the Bahrain race. We were trying to make something work that we really weren't unable to unlock. And then now, the path is clear, and it's not going to be easy. It's going to take time, but we know where we're heading to it."

Mercedes driver George Russell agreed with his team boss and said that they cannot change the car right away:

"Naturally, you can't get things brought that quickly to the car. But I think in due course, we'll see some big changes, and hopefully, the lap times represent that. We're probably finding more gains in the past two or three weeks than we found over the whole winter by clearly developing in the wrong window. So, it's definitely heading in the right direction."

It will be fascinating to see if the changes make any significant difference to Mercedes' fortunes in the 2023 F1 season.

Poll : 0 votes