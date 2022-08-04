"It doesn't happen every day"- Max Verstappen impressed Pirelli boss 'in terms of strength' with 2022 F1 Hungarian GP performance

Max Verstappen's 360-degree spin en route to his win has impressed Pirelli's boss, Mario Isola. The Red Bull driver came out on medium tires for his last stint in the race but had a spin near the last corner that cost him a position to Charles Leclerc.

Max Verstappen, however, regrouped and got back the position from Leclerc and was able to continue the race stint without any tire trouble or vibrations.

Talking about the spin and the consequent tire performance, Mario Isola was quite impressed, saying:

"I will say Verstappen [surprised me the most]. Because of the pace, not the strategy, because [it was] the strategy that was indicated by us. So it was confirmed that it was a good strategy. [I say Verstappen] in terms of strength in the performance, that he was able to win the race after spinning and starting from 10th position. It doesn't happen every day."

When asked to explain why Max Verstappen was not compromised after the spin, Isola said:

"The spin was quite quick. So I believe that [the] tires were still in a sort of rotation [rather than creating] a proper flat spot. He was not complaining about vibrations on the radio, so it means that the tires were [holding up] quite well."

Even Christian Horner was elated after the race as Max Verstappen was able to snatch a win after starting the race in 10th. The Red Bull boss also alluded to the spin that Verstappen had during the race.

"It was a fantastic race today. Everyone put in a top performance. Max was exceptional, even adding a little spin to his race as if coming back from 10th wasn't hard enough. Strategy played a big part in our victory. We were due to start on the hard tire but switched things up as a result of the ambient conditions."

Max Verstappen: It's crazy to have won the race after starting from P10

Max Verstappen admitted after the race that it did feel a bit crazy to have won the race, having started in P10. The Red Bull driver credited the win to the perfect strategic calls that gave him the opportunity to be in the right place at the right time.

"It feels crazy to have won the race today from P10, especially on a track like this where it's very hard to pass. We made all the right calls today. There were some good undercuts and, overall, we did a great job today as a team."

Verstappen now leads the championship by 80 points with only nine races left in the season.

