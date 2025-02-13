"It is… bad, no lie": Fans react to Red Bull Racing's new team kit

F1 fans were disappointed when the Red Bull racing team unveiled its new kit featuring Max Verstappen for the 2025 season. The Austrian team has been notorious for making minimal changes to its team kits and liveries over the past couple of seasons.

Every season, the fans of the Milton-Keynes-based outfit's fans expect them to unveil a fresh livery but are often left disappointed after they release a similar car. However, there have been some noticeable changes to the team kit in 2025, as the team's name was front and center on the T-shirt and the blue of last year was replaced by red on the borders.

The team kit was released on February 12 and donned by the four-time F1 world champion on their social media platforms.

F1 fans took to X to give their reactions to Red Bull's new kit for 2025, with one fan saying:

"It is… bad, no lie."

"Not as bad as I thought still ugly," was another comment.

"It's not as bad as I thought," another fan commented.

However, some fans had less extreme reactions to the kit:

"It’s less terrible like this, maybe it’s sorta okay I suppose," wrote a fan.

"It actually does not look that bad," said a fan.

"I do like the retro feel to it…My main concern is if it matches the car because I don’t think this would work as a livery. I love our livery," claimed another.

Red Bull Chief Marketing Officer gives his take on the new team kit for 2025

Red Bull Chief Marketing Officer Oliver Hughes revealed that the new apparel collection for the 2025 season was termed "On The Limit" and was reflected in the team's spirit in the "demanding" sport like F1.

On the team's official website, Hughes spoke about the new collection:

“Formula 1 is a tremendously demanding environment. In 2025 we will race in 24 different locations around the world in a variety of environments and climates and it is crucial that our Team members are equipped to perform no matter what they encounter.

"The ‘On the Limit’ collection encompasses not only style, but cutting-edge technology and I‘m really pleased that we will continue to bring this level of performance to our amazing fans."

The team's apparel sponsor Castore's co-founder Tom Beahon also gave his take on the new collection:

"We are excited to launch our 2025 Replica Team kit collection with Oracle Red Bull Racing. The ‘On the Limit’ collection is built around performance and our collective mentality to Never Stop.

"Even when Oracle Red Bull Racing are at the top of their game, they never take their foot off the pedal, an ethos that is a key part of this partnership."

Red Bull will do a shakedown of its new livery in a couple of weeks but have not informed about its official launch for the livery yet.

